Prices for Clossé and Meltzer

Pirmin Clossé and Christopher Meltzer, both members of the FAZ sports editorial team, were each awarded third prize for their “outstanding performance” last year by the Association of German Sports Journalists (VDS) in Dortmund on Monday. In the “Online” category, the jury honored Clossé’s contribution “Backhand like Roger, forehand like Rafa”. In it, special shots by tennis stars are analyzed in writing, image and video in order to teach hobby players a successful imitation in a playful way.

In the “Grand Prize” category, Christopher Meltzer was honored for his text “Schattenspiele” in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper (December 11, 2022). His report from the Doha Industrial Area in Qatar tells the stories of migrant workers from Kenya, Nepal and Pakistan who gave almost everything to make the World Cup work the way it did.

The first prize went to a piece by the sports editors of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” about the machinations of Gianni Infantino, the president of the World Football Association.

Meltzer, a sports correspondent based in Munich, was also awarded second place in the Munich Sports Journalists’ Association for his story (“Ball und Feeling”) about the return of basketball pro Paul Zipser to the game after a successfully treated brain tumor.