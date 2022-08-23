Caste

No goals in the friendly between Casteggio and Vogherese, on a day characterized by the great heat. The Gialloblù of Mr. Pagano, at the first seasonal release, frightened a voghe that appeared rather packed and slow in the maneuver. A week from the cup, the Casteggio comes out refreshed by the match against a higher category team, while Voghe will have the opportunity to finish the condition to get with another brilliance to the first official appointment.

The modules of the teams

At the municipal of Casteggio, in front of a discreet turnout of the public, the hosts present themselves with the traditional 4-3-3 of Mr. Pagano. Iacchini on goal is protected by the central couple formed by Guidi and Placido, with the two Under Cavallieri and Manuelli on the outside; Dragoni organizes the game in the median, supported by Orlandini and Maruffi, while the attack is the one who amazed in the first category with Captain Rebecchi on the right, Cantiello on the left and Migliavacca Centrale. In Voghe, Mister Giacomotti continues on the 4-3-1-2 road with De Toni between the posts, bacaloni and puka at the center of the rear, Andrini and received to guard the bands. Casali acts in the unprecedented role of Play, with the baby sorgon (2006) and internal boredom; Buscaglia inspires the offensive Bahirov-Frranchini couple. The first emotion was born from a punishment of Rebecchi from twenty meters, which is lost out. Voghe struggles to build play, in the Rossoneri we notice the absence of a role -playing play, with Lanzi still outside the tonsillitis, and often takes refuge in the long launch of the defenders. At 19 ‘, a deep ball of Bahirov fishing bacaloni, who shoots high. The best chance of the first half is yellow -blue; At 29 ‘, boredom carries out a short head of head, favoring Migliavacca, who calms the lob, and sends the crossbar. At 38 ‘, Rebecchi diagonally does not frame the mirror, after a cantiello bank. At the start of recovery, changes follow one another from both sides. At 4 ‘, the Casteggio drives a colossal opportunity. Everything stems from an initiative of Rebecchi on the right, Puka saves in slip, then the ball arrives in Cantiello, who kicks sensationally out of an excellent position. The swirl of the changes does not stop, and in the Voghe there is also Self in the median, who disposed of tendonitis. Among the new entries on the Rossoneri bank, the most perky is Andriolo who stands on the trocar and at 16 ‘calls Iacchini to the first real parade of the match. The teams lose the distances a little, and the race lived together. At 20 ‘, Cantiello takes advantage of a carelessness of the Rossoneri Gerosa full -back and arrives at the shot, but Galimberti opposes. For Voghe, Andriolo tries again in 29 ‘, with a neutralized conclusion by Iacchini. In the final, two other occasions on the side to unknown the 0-0. At 43 ‘, from a corner for the Voghe, with a shot of Castellano rejected, the restart of the Casteggio is triggered, but Raffaele Cantiello, Easter’s younger brother, is too precipitous in the cross and delivers the ball to Lorenzon. The last acute of the match is still from Andriolo for Voghe, which concludes high from the edge. –

Alessandro Quaglini