Prigozhin, bomb in the air conditioner of the plane?

A bomba placed inside the Yevgeny Prigozhin’s jet conditioner. It is the latest hypothesis, formulated by the Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets, on the causes that led to the crash of the Wagner boss’s private plane in the Tver region, between Moscow and St. Petersburg. According to what was reconstructed by the newspaper, a bomb may have been installed in the apparatus, which was replaced due to a fault on August 19th. Meanwhile, the funeral of the mercenary leader was celebrated privately. This was communicated by the press service of Concord, the company of the head of Wagner, adding that those wishing to pay tribute to him can visit the Porokhovskoe cemetery in St. Petersburg.

Air conditioner failure behind the crash? Everything would therefore be linked to a failure in the system that regulated the plane’s air conditioning, explains the “Corriere della Sera”. Following the problem, which dates back to July 18, a replacement aircraft would have been sought and the jet would have remained stationary for weeks near Moscow, in the Sheremetyevo airport. At that point the opportunity would arise to place the bomb in the new air conditioner.

The habits of a man in constant danger The Russian newspaper Moskovskij Komsomolets explains that the head of Wagner used to change his plans at the last minute, modifying his schedule for work reasons but above all for his personal safety. That trip to St. Petersburg was supposed to be on the 20th, but the flight had been postponed to the 23rd. Then there were changes in the schedule and in the passenger list, which went from three to seven. All normal for a character like Prigozhin, who was engaged in negotiations with rivals and was therefore in constant danger.

The visit of two hypothetical buyers On the other hand, the decision to show the aircraft, an Embraer, to two candidate buyers, Alexandra Yulina and Sergey Klokotov, executives of the Rusjet company, arouses some more suspicion, who boarded the plane after handing over their passport, normal practice in these cases. in the appointment of August 23 (it had been set for the 19th, but it was postponed precisely to repair the air conditioner). The very trustworthy Natalia Minibayeva, who had been at Prigozhin’s side for eight years, had managed the situation. Pilot Rustam Karimov was also present during the visit. If no one noticed suspicious actions on that occasion, nothing is known about the subsequent moments, prior to take-off. In addition to the air conditioner hypothesis, there is that of a bomb placed near the wing.

