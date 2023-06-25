Prigozhin’s future, doubts about Putin’s magnanimity and the 43 million seized: “I was paying soldiers and families”

Il blitz in the courtyard of the Trezzini hotel St.Pietroburgobelieved to be the headquarters of the head of the group Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhinwhere the Russian police seized a large amount of cash, corresponding to the value of 4 billion rubles, approximately 43 million euros. The blitz would have taken place yesterday, when the head of the mercenaries of the paramilitary brigade announced, only to then retract after a few hours, the march on Moscow after having occupied, in protest with the military leaders of the Kremlinthe strategic city of Rostov.

Prigozhin he confirmed that the money found inside a white van was available to him and was “supposed to pay salaries, the so-called ‘Cargo 200′ compensation (for fighters’ families, ed.) and other issues”.

In addition to cash, find yourself in cans with banknotes of various denominations, the police also seized gold bars. The operation was reported by the Russian investigation portal ‘Fontanka’. The van – it is explained – would have been checked to verify the presence of explosives inside, but once opened the boxes full of money were found.

Meanwhile, after yesterday’s about-face, following alleged negotiations with the Belarusian president Lukashenkoand the exit to applause from the city of Rostov, scant communications are arriving today from the mercenary brigade itself. The Kremlin has announced that the head of the military company will go to Belarus and he and his militiamen they will not be tried for armed mutiny.

A mild decision, almost magnanimathe one of Putin which does not fully convince the West. It is not clear at the moment where Prigozhin is, seen publicly for the last time yesterday evening in Rostov where he left (greeting the citizens) in a car. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that Prigozhin and his men will be granted immunity in view of their “you deserve to the front“.

However, there are still many aspects to be clarified in reference to what happened in the last 48 hours, starting with the approximately 20 Russian soldiers who may have been killed by the Wagner group, which allegedly shot down a plane and six helicopters.

“I think Prigozhin was given guarantees to go to Africa unharmed, and that’s what he actually wanted, and that would suit both him and Putin,” said Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the Russian oligarch turned Putin opponent who he lives in London. Other analysts, on the other hand, cast doubts on the lenient decision taken by the Russian president. “I don’t think Putin will really guarantee Prigozhin’s safety, nor that he believes in it,” said Yulia Latinina, a former journalist of Moscow’s Echo radio. According to the well-known Ukrainian dissident blogger Anatoly Sharii, revenge will fall not only on the leader but also on the militiamen who took part in the march towards Moscow, who will be taken “one by one”.

