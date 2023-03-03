First Insurance will still be a protagonist in the new edition of the 2023 European Championship (FIA ERC), alongside the young driver born in 1994 Rachel Somaschini as a sponsor.

Thanks to the continuation of an agreement born in 2021 and renewed for the 2022 sports season, the insurtech that has revolutionized the world of car, motorcycle and van policies and has entered the home, family and accident insurance segment will dress the Citroen C3 Rally 2 by Rachele, prepared and managed by FPF Sport, in six out of eight rounds of the continental series.

The difficulties of the pandemic phase, from 2020 to 2022, limited the participation of the Milanese driver in some events of the continental series, useful at least for gaining confidence in a decidedly complex and challenging competition. But Rachele is ready to get involved this year, in a season to be built, with a wide-ranging program: the first appointment with the European stage is scheduled for Friday 10 March, on the starting platform of the Serras de Fafe Rally, which will be divided into 17 timed sections in the northern region of Portugal, for a total of 180.29 km of special stages, to then conclude on Sunday 12 March, again in the Portuguese town of Fafe, with the prize-giving ceremony.

Also this year, Rachele’s commitment to support research against cystic fibrosis, a little-known genetic disease from which she herself is affected, continues stronger than ever. Since 2016, the year the project was launched #CorrerePerUnRespirothe pilot is Testimonial of the Cystic Fibrosis Research Foundation – Onlus, making her passion for engines a tool to give life to an important solidarity network.

“We are happy to continue racing alongside Rachele Somaschini, a rider who has been able to pursue a passion and put it at the service of solidarity, with great character and dedication. These qualities of yours are the same ones that led Prima Assicurazioni to believe in you in this and in the last two seasons, reviewing in them the commitment and constancy with which – as an insurtech that has innovated the insurance sector with technology – we face every day the challenges posed by the market”, points out Anna Sanfilippo, Chief Marketing Officer of Prima Assicurazioni. “Because of this Prima chose to continue supporting Rachele and her commitment to contribute to cystic fibrosis research”.

“Being able to set up a continuous program in such an important series – comment Rachel Somaschini – it really is a great dream come true. Behind this result there is a lot of work, which began in 2019 and then held back by the difficult situation that we have all suffered. So I am living this moment with great enthusiasm and a great desire to do well, while being aware of the very high level of the opponents I will be up against”.