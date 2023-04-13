Prime Video Sport, in collaboration with Cronache di Spogliatoio, presents its own social debate with an exclusive focus on the UEFA Champions League: Exceptional Chronicles.

It is a format of 4 one-hour episodes available live on the Italian Prime Video Sport Youtube channel. The highlights of the episodes will be shared on the Italian TikTok and Instagram channels of Prime Video Sport.

The creative and strategic partner of the project is Hello, the creative agency of the Plus Company group, in charge of the creative and editorial definition of the project.

The protagonists of the format are all well-known names among football fans:

● Sandro Piccinini – the voice of Prime’s UEFA Champions League Wednesdays

Video

● Pengwin – the spearhead of the Prime Video squad creators

● Giuseppe Pastore – the host of Chronicles of Dressing Room

● Fernando Siani – Prime Video’s sideline correspondent and contributor to

Locker Room Chronicles

The 4 episodes, with special guests based on the focus of the episode, will be broadcast every Monday at 19:00 in the weeks of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals. The first episode went live on April 10, while the others will be live on the Italian Prime Video Sport YouTube channel on the following dates:

– April 17, 2023

– 8 maggio 2023

– 15 maggio 2023

The first episode had as its main focus the analysis of the Italian Derby in the quarter-finals: Milan – Naples. During the episode, in addition to football dictates and analyses, there was no shortage of romantic moments, thanks to the memories of Sandro Piccinini, of leisure and entertainment, thanks to the games and tests to which the protagonists underwent.

Another central element of the episode was the interaction with the users, who were asked to participate in surveys on subjects debated in the studio and to submit their questions directly to Sandro Piccinini and Pengwin.

The episode of 17 April will have as its main focus the Inter – Benfica match, which will be broadcast exclusively by Prime Video on 19 April. However, there will be insights into the other three second leg matches of the quarter-finals.

The third and fourth episodes will focus on the two semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, which will offer “Italian” emotions with at least one, between Milan and Naples, sure to be invited among the wonderful four queens of Europe.

The team that follows the ‘exceptional chronicles’ project is made up of:

Nicolò Altizio, Group Account Director

Andrea Ambrosone, Account Manager

Pietro Montorfano, Account Executive

Silvia Ferrari, Publisher

Alessandro Pagano, Writer

Matteo Piana, Art Director

Alberto Sangiorgio, Content Specialist