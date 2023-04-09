Home Sports Primeira Liga: FC Porto halts winning streak of Roger Schmidt and Benfica Lisbon
Primeira Liga: FC Porto halts winning streak of Roger Schmidt and Benfica Lisbon

As of: 04/07/2023 9:13 p.m

With a victory in the top duel in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, FC Porto have come a little closer to leaders Benfica Lisbon. For coach Roger Schmidt it was the first failure after eight wins.

Benfica, who are still seven points ahead of Porto after the 1: 2 (1: 1) defeat on Friday (April 7th, 2023), had the better start. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa scored an unfortunate own goal that gave the Schmidt team the lead (10th minute). Gonzalo Ramos headed against the crossbar, but the ball bounced off Costa’s back and went over the goal line.

At the end of the first half Benfica loses the thread

However, there was a setback for Benfica just before the half-time whistle. Mateus Uribe equalized with a direct shot from 15 meters (45′). A little later, Porto celebrated again, but Galeno’s goal in the fifth minute of added time didn’t count according to the video images because of an offside position.

In the second round, however, it didn’t take long for the guests to take the lead. Striker Mehdi Taremi was also successful with a low shot against Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos (54′). As a result, the league leaders tried to put pressure on their only league pursuer, but they failed to score. Nevertheless, everything still points to Lisbon’s first title since 2019.

