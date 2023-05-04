Primoz Roglic, before the Tour of Italy: “Like good wine, the older I get, the better I am”

The days preceding the big start of the Tour of Italy are not all rosy at Jumbo-Visma, where the Covid is prowling and has already caused the replacement of three riders compared to the team planned for the start. But Primoz Roglic showed a calm appearance on Thursday, happy to set off again to attack the Giro, which he has not run since his 3rd place in 2019.
“Being the best from the first day to the last is the key”
In a video press conference (as is the case for several teams and leaders), the Slovenian repeated that he felt in good shape and summarized his program for the next three weeks: “Being the best from the first day to the last is the key. That’s what I’m going to try to do, to be at my best level on this Giro. »
Stages close to Slovenia
This is the condition to fight with Remco Evenepoel, announced as his main rival for the Pink Jersey. “He showed in Liège that he was in great shape, but we will try to make life difficult for him”, he explained. A generation duel is announced between the Belgian prodigy (23) and the three-time winner of the Vuelta (33), but age is not a problem according to Roglic. Asked about the words of his teammate Sepp Kuss, who certified that his leader was stronger than for his last Giro four years ago, the person concerned joked: “Like fine wine, the older I get the better off I am. (smile). You grow up, you are wiser, more experienced. I feel strong. »
Happy to pass close to Slovenia in the third week of the race (“It’s hard to predict, but I imagine Slovenian flags everywhere along the road, and I hope we can bring them good times to enjoy together”), the Olympic time trial champion has only one ambition: “Having the Pink Jersey on the evening of the stage in Rome”at the arrival.