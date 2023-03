Triple winner of the Tour of Spain (2019, 2020, 2021), winner last year of Paris-Nice and the Critérium du Dauphiné, Roglic had surgery on his right shoulder this winter because it was regularly dislocated . Expected at the start of the Tour of Catalonia (end of March) to prepare for the Giro there, his main objective this season, the Olympic champion in the time trial will finally be there for the Course des deux mers.