Primoz Roglic wins a single crown Giro d’Italia

Eventually, but at the very end, it is show there was. Honor to Primoz Roglicruler of strength and anger of the twentieth stage of Giro d’Italia 2023, the time trial Tarvisio-Monte Lussari. The Endless trophy is enriched by a prestigious name, a great of today’s cycling. But, it must be said, the 106th edition of the Corsa Rosa will be practically remembered solo for his feat amidst the woods and the slopes of an unprecedented climb, which allowed him to overturn the ranking and take the lead from Geraint Thomas. How nice a Giro that is decided in the penultimate stage, of course: the problem is that in the other 19, as regards the fight for the pink jersey, very little happened. On the contrary, almost nothing. The emblem was the big stop on Friday, with the finish on Three peaks of Lavaredo after others 4 Gpm. At the end of the race, we talked above all about Roglic’s choice to change bikes and choose the right one monocorona, a sign that the road had given few ideas and emotions. Well, it was a Giro d’Italia monocrown: the minimum distance in the standings between the three contenders, Roglic, Thomas and Joao Almeida, kept the race always locked on the same ratio. The thrill was missing, there folly: to put it even more simply, there has never been the attack from a distance.

In the end the Giro d’Italia was decided by a time trial, won by Roglic again thanks to a question of frequency and ratios: the Slovenian of the Jumbo exalted himself pedaling always with extreme agilityfinally managing to shatter Thomas’s dream of winning the Giro at the age of 37 years old (no one has ever succeeded). The Welshman fought but in the end he had to surrender to the superiority of Roglic and to pedaling too hard which became woody in the final stages. The Slovenian on the other hand had only one failure on the Monte Bondonewhile he always stayed with the Welshman in the only other two stages in which the leaders tried to challenge each other openly at least in the last kilometres: the arrival in Val di Zoldo and the one on Three Peaks.

For heaven’s sake, the Giro d’Italia ends with a podium respectable. Roglic has won three consecutive editions of the Vuelta of Spain (in 2019, 2020 and 2021), a Liège-Bastogne-Liège (in 2020), one gold medal time trial at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. At 33 he redeems the mockery of The Board of Beautiful Girlswhen in another final time trial he lost the 2020 Tour to the detriment of his compatriot Tadej Pogacar. And his emotion on top of Monte Lussari demonstrates how the pink sweater is still there more important after the yellow one of the Tour. The second in the standings, the signor Gis an icon of cycling, who would have crowned a career already with the victory of the Giro amazing. Portuguese Joao Almeida, third, is 24 years old and in the future could win him a Grand Tour. There is one but.

The impression is that deep down, and perhaps it was even taken for granted, the absence of is tremendously felt Remco Evenepoel. His retirement in the pink jersey due to Covid deprived the Giro of the rider more unpredictable. and thewait-and-see that characterized the race collides terribly with the cycling to which today’s champions have accustomed us. There are extenuating circumstances: the withdrawals precisely due to Covid, the torrential rain, the ranking so short. But it was reasonable to expect more. Even if it is not said that the Tour in July he will be able to give a better show: it will depend on Vingegaard and by its ability to be a again rival up to Pogacar. In her eyes there is still his business from last year, as beautiful as unpredictable. Also there Grand Loop risks not offering thatancient epic which today is back but (perhaps we need to resign) is currently a prerogative mainly of one day runs.