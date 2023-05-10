Prince Albert II: “Historic for French basketball and for Monaco”

The club was in the third division ten years ago. No one believed in it or could have imagined such a trajectory. Me first. But many have invested in this club. Not only financially, there is also a great dynamic with excellent players, a good group, a very good staff. And you see the excitement the team has generated, even in a modestly sized venue. We feel that the public is fervent, with loyal supporters. Personally, my passion for basketball has grown over the years. In Monaco, there was football. From now on, we will also have to rely on basketball. I will do everything possible to be at the Final Four in Lithuania. »