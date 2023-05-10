Home » Prince Albert II: “Historic for French basketball and for Monaco”
Prince Albert II: "Historic for French basketball and for Monaco"

Prince Albert II: "Historic for French basketball and for Monaco"

Albert II, Prince of Monaco, after the Roca Team qualified for the Euroleague Final Four: “One of the most historic matches. It’s extraordinary. It was a nervously difficult match, but of exceptional intensity. Both teams were good and we expected it to be very competitive. We were able to manage the strong moments well and not fall into a trap. I had a shiver, I apprehended when we started to make mistakes five minutes from the end. But the result is extraordinary. It’s good for French basketball and wonderful for Monaco. It’s a great showcase for us.

The club was in the third division ten years ago. No one believed in it or could have imagined such a trajectory. Me first. But many have invested in this club. Not only financially, there is also a great dynamic with excellent players, a good group, a very good staff. And you see the excitement the team has generated, even in a modestly sized venue. We feel that the public is fervent, with loyal supporters. Personally, my passion for basketball has grown over the years. In Monaco, there was football. From now on, we will also have to rely on basketball. I will do everything possible to be at the Final Four in Lithuania. »

