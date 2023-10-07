Přindiš was second in Paris and won the slalom World Cup for the third time

For the third time in his career, kayaker Vít Přindiš dominated the World Cup classification in water slalom. The 34-year-old former world champion maintained his overall lead in the series thanks to a tied second place in the final race on the future Olympic track in Paris. He followed up on the triumphs of 2017 and 2021 and equaled three-time winner Jiří Prskavac and four other kayakers at the head of the historical statistics of the discipline. The year before last, Přindiš also dominated the overall ranking of kayak cross.

