Home » Přindiš was second in Paris and won the slalom World Cup for the third time
Sports

Přindiš was second in Paris and won the slalom World Cup for the third time

by admin

For the third time in his career, kayaker Vít Přindiš dominated the World Cup classification in water slalom. The 34-year-old former world champion maintained his overall lead in the series thanks to a tied second place in the final race on the future Olympic track in Paris. He followed up on the triumphs of 2017 and 2021 and equaled three-time winner Jiří Prskavac and four other kayakers at the head of the historical statistics of the discipline. The year before last, Přindiš also dominated the overall ranking of kayak cross.

See also  MLB 26-and-under power rankings: No. 17 Kansas City Royals

You may also like

Mexican Soccer Federation announces call for preparation matches...

«The national team can win again with fewer...

The turmoil in Alkmaar has political consequences

Diego Valdés Shines in Goal-Scoring Return to the...

Premier Li Qiang to Attend Closing Ceremony of...

Athletic Club Bounces Back with a 3-0 Victory...

Between Empoli and Udinese it ends without goals

China’s Hopes for the Final Dashed as Hangzhou...

an imperial XV of France against Italy reaches...

Bailey Ober Overcomes Setbacks to Secure Game 1...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy