Priske is preparing to downsize its staff. He outlined how Vitík is doing

Martin Vitík did not play the last match at the U21 EURO. How is he doing?

He had an x-ray on Friday. His health is improving, he is positive and certainly better than what we feared.

What did Sparta show you in the first warm-up game, which Sparta lost 1:2 against Jihlava in Strahov on Friday?

None of us are happy with the result, nobody wants to lose at home. Our expectations and requirements for the team are different than losing at home, even if it was a friendly game. But we played with 22 players, we are in pre-season. We trained a total of seven times in seven days before. These are the factors that need to be mentioned. I don’t want to mention each player by name, it is valuable for us that we could see the returnees from the loan and the players from the B-team.

So far, how do you evaluate football players who have just returned to the team after a loan spell?

It is certainly good that many of them accumulated many minutes, some scored a lot of goals, some had a lot of assists. On the other hand, we know that in our environment he must improve, raise his level both physically and tactically. They’ve had some pretty good days now. Now it’s up to us to narrow down the squad before the training camp and decide who will continue.

What to say about Jakub Pešek, who is returning after a long injury?

It was good to see him back on the field. He was out for 10 months, it was an extremely difficult period for him. We believe in further progress when he jumps into other friendly matches.

In great style, football team Sparta presented the jersey for the anniversary of the club’s 130th anniversaryVideo: Sport.cz

You mentioned the training camp in Austria, where Dinamo Zagreb will be your first opponent. Sparta can also meet this club in the preliminaries of the Champions League. Have you considered changing your opponent?

When it became clear that Dinamo could be one of our opponents in the preliminary round of the Champions League, this thought crossed my mind. On the other hand, we decided to leave everything, our main goal at the training camp is to play opponents who have great quality and will test us. As for preliminary rounds, I don’t have any preferences, not even Copenhagen, for example. We will prepare for the opponent that will be drawn for us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

