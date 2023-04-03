Home Sports Priske: We have ambitions and dreams, we want a title. It would be arrogant to write off Pilsen from the fight for him
Sports

Priske: We have ambitions and dreams, we want a title. It would be arrogant to write off Pilsen from the fight for him

by admin

He can take a breather. His team managed the first match after the international break, during which they had to manage without sixteen representatives. Sparta’s footballers beat Brno (3:1) and five rounds before the end of the regular season, they remain in the league table with the same point gain at the level of leader Slavia. “Three points are important. At the break, we had six or seven players left here. I appreciate that we were able to turn the score quickly. We want to fight for the title,” says coach Brian Priske.

See also  Double from Belluno: Dolada and Pedavena score arm in arm

You may also like

Straka improved on the final day – sport.ORF.at

Formula 1: Australian GP chief to investigate after...

Steve Kerr: We didn’t deserve the win. From...

Conveying the concept of green golf, the Sina...

Crazy race at the Australian GP: Verstappen wins...

Hütter is working on engagement in England

Scattered considerations after Roma-Sampdoria (3-0)

Rope skipping welcomes the Asian Games, Zhejiang’s first...

This is the friendliest island in the world

NHL | First anger, then shock. The NHL...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy