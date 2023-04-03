He can take a breather. His team managed the first match after the international break, during which they had to manage without sixteen representatives. Sparta’s footballers beat Brno (3:1) and five rounds before the end of the regular season, they remain in the league table with the same point gain at the level of leader Slavia. “Three points are important. At the break, we had six or seven players left here. I appreciate that we were able to turn the score quickly. We want to fight for the title,” says coach Brian Priske.

