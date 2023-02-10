After ruling out the psychiatrists that he was catatonic, Ángel Rodríguez nevertheless continued to keep absolute silence despite the fact that the judge came to offer him a written statement

Angel Rodriguez da Costa This Thursday he added his fourth consecutive day without speaking. But his prolonged silence no longer served him as an excuse, procedurally speaking, to face the judicial appearance that should have been held on Wednesday and which was postponed until this Thursday so that he could undergo an assessment at the Psychiatry service of the Álvaro Cunqueiro de Vigo Hospital. .

After ruling out the doctors that the man arrested for allegedly killing his ex-wife Beatriz Lijó in Baiona was in a catatonic state and finding no sign of cognitive or intellectual impediment, concluding with this that there is no mental pathology that prevents him from giving a statementthe alleged murderer of Baiona appeared this Thursday before the head of the Court for Violence against Women, who decreed his Admission to provisional prison communicated and without bail investigated for the alleged authorship of a crime of homicide or murder – to be determined during the judicial investigation – in the field of gender violence.

In addition, for security reasons and for the duration of this case, he was prohibited from communicating by any means and from coming within 500 meters of his minor children – from his home, place of study or any other place in whoever they are-, two children aged 7 and 9 who witnessed how their father allegedly ended the life of their mother on the night of this past Sunday.

The detainee arrived at the Vigo courts at mid-morning from the Vigo National Police station, where he had spent the night after being discharged from hospital in Cunqueiro. As expected, given his attitude in recent days, this Mathematics teacher did not testify at the appearance that took place, already in the afternoon, in the specialized court for sexist violence. “His attitude remained the same, of absolute silence and of saying absolutely nothing; he stands still and doesn’t say yes or no.”described his defense lawyer, Saúl Vidal, appointed ex officio, who revealed that the judge even offered him a written statement, through a piece of paper, if he did not want to do so orally.

But nothing. He did not even speak to his own lawyer, something that is already completely exceptional since the communication between lawyer and client is basic in any judicial process. “I tried it on Wednesday twice and today [por ayer] three more times, but nothing”, revealed the jurist.

With the case resolved by the Civil Guard, what has not yet appeared was one of the weapons that the detainee allegedly used to kill his ex-wife, a blunt object compatible with an ax with which he dealt multiple blows to her head. Yes, the knife with which she caused cuts and punctures in different parts of the body was found next to her body.

account blocking

Along with provisional detention and the protection measure for the two underage children that the alleged perpetrator of the crime had in common with the victim, the Prosecutor’s Office also requested, after yesterday’s court appearance, that the visiting regime be abolished to which this man was entitled with respect to minors and that parental authority be suspendedalthough this last issue is already in force, since it was decreed in November, in the civil sphere, by the Family Court of Madrid, which handled everything related to divorce and measures with respect to children.

Another measure that the Public Ministry was interested in, in order to ensure the compensation that could be imposed as civil liability in the future trial, is that block the bank accounts of the person investigated as well as all the active assets of which he is the owner. Along with the Prosecutor’s Office, a lawyer who exercises the private prosecution on behalf of the relatives of the deceased is also present in the procedure. In yesterday’s legal proceedings, the lawyer requested that the person under investigation continue to pay the monthly alimony for his two children.

Given the crime in question, homicide or murder, the case must be processed under the procedure of the Jury Court Law, which will result in the case being judged, in the future trial, by a popular jury.

Transfer of the accused to Cunqueiro. | ALBA VILLA