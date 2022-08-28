FERRERA ERBOGNONE

The Pro Ferrera season has begun: the Lomellina club, newly promoted to the Second category, on Monday began its training under the orders of the new coach Corrado Martinotti, who arrived in Ferrera after several seasons at the helm of the Pavia women’s team.

It will be the first season in this category for the herbaceous team after the victory of the third category in the last championship.

«We have no pressure or hassles about the classification – underlines the manager of Pro Ferrera, Filippo Sturini -, we have created this group with the aim of having fun and being together, clearly trying to win as many games as possible, but without pressure. We will then see what this championship has in store for us, which we will live as newly promoted ». In the meantime, the Lomellina club has in fact organized two friendlies to test their state of form and try to arrive in the best possible way at the beginning of the season and above all at the first official championship matches: Thursday 1 September there is the test against the Garlasco, then on Saturday 3 September the opponent on duty will be Casei.

Among the commitments of Pro Ferrera there is also the Lombardy Cup in which the company has registered and which will represent an excellent preparation for the championship.

The debut in the event is scheduled for Thursday 8 September in Gropello Cairoli, but in the group there are also Virtus Lomellina and Real Torre.

The Rose. Goalkeepers: Stefano Giuliani, Mattia Cucchi, Umberto Zini. Defenders: Diego Lazzarin, Michele Magli, Stefano Montis, Marco Piparo, Ettore Raimondo, Daniele Zanini, Omar Ben Slimane, Edoardo Mosca, Jacopo Bongiorno. Midfielders: Edoardo Germani, Roberto Maggi, Marcello Martinotti, Lorenzo Bellesso, Matteo Carelli, Edoardo Pedrocchi, Andrea Rocca, Alessandro Re. Forwards: Matteo Bellotti, Marco Tosi, Giovan Jakaj, Lorenzo Pazzi, Reda Moukhtari, Davide Vidili. Coach: Corrado Martinotti. –