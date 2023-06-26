Home » Pro-League: Hockey Men win again against New Zealand
Pro-League: Hockey Men win again against New Zealand

Status: 06/26/2023 10:05 p.m

The German hockey world champions also won their third of four games at the Pro-League tournament in Amsterdam. The team of national coach André Henning won 4:1 (1:0) against New Zealand.

Timm Herzbruch hit from the seven meters (2nd minute) and after a counterattack (56th), Gonzalo Peillat (33rd/60th) also managed a brace. Peillat scored a goal in the fourth international match in a row. “It was a comfortable win, a very challenging game. We have four games here in five days. They can’t all be deluxe games,” said coach Hennig. “Today we showed that we can start well and not are only strong at the end of the game.”

Now again against the Netherlands

Germany had already won against New Zealand on Friday (4:3), before a 4:1 shootout against the Netherlands followed on Saturday. On Tuesday we face the hosts a second time. “The atmosphere in Amstelveen is always nice. We’re looking forward to the second game against the Netherlands in a sold-out stadium in front of 9,000 spectators,” said Henning.

Women lose to the hosts again

For the German women there was again nothing to get against the Netherlands on Monday. Three days after the 0:5 against the hosts, the “Danas” did better, but lost through goals from Pien Sanders (44th) and Pien Dicke (54th) but deservedly. Viktoria Huse (57th) made the late connection. On Tuesday there will be a final comparison against New Zealand, against whom there was a 3-1 win on Sunday.

See also  The Canavese Ivrea greets the season with a knockout on the shores of Lake Maggiore

