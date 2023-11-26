Pro League: standings after the draws of Independiente del Valle and Aucas; and the victories of Deportivo Cuenca and U. Católica | National Championship | Sports

Deportivo Cuenca Inches Closer to Copa Sudamericana After Controversial Win

The Deportivo Cuenca club moved one step closer to the Copa Sudamericana after securing a 1-0 victory against El Nacional in a match that saw a controversial incident involving Argentine attacker Lucas Mancinelli and referee Robert Cabrera.

The winning goal for Cuenca was scored by Argentine Raúl Becerra, putting the team in a position to qualify for the 2024 Sudamericana in their last away game against Emelec.

The match took a dramatic turn when referee Cabrera was injured after a collision with Mancinelli, resulting in him being taken off the field in an ambulance. The fourth referee, Wellington Aráuz, took over officiating duties for the remainder of the game.

Despite the defeat, El Nacional confirmed its qualification for the qualifying phase of the next Copa Libertadores.

In other Pro League matches, Delfín and last year’s champion, Aucas, ended in a goalless draw. Universidad Católica secured a 2-0 victory on their visit to Mushuc Runa, leaving them with a chance to claim the fifth ticket for the phase preview of the 2024 Libertadores.

Delfín, Aucas, and Universidad Católica are currently tied in the accumulated standings, with each team vying for the remaining Libertadores spot.

Orense also took a significant step towards historic qualification for the next Sudamericana after securing a 2-2 draw against Independiente del Valle.

The fourteenth date of the second phase will conclude on Sunday with the matches: Cumbayá vs. Quito League, Barcelona SC vs. Guayaquil City, University Coach vs. Libertad, and Gualaceo vs. Emelec.