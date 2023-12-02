probable formations for the Liguilla MX 2023 match

The quarterfinal match of the Liguilla MX between Club America and León is set to take place at the Aztec stadium on December 2nd. Club America, who finished first in the Opening Tournament, will be looking to secure a spot in the semifinals with the support of their fans. Meanwhile, León, who finished eighth in the regular phase, needs a win in order to advance, as a tie would qualify the home team due to sporting advantage.

Diego Valdes, a key player for Club America, returned for the first leg after being sidelined due to an injury suffered during the Qualifiers with the Chilean team. Alongside Valdes, Alejandro Zendejas, Henry Martin, and Julián Quiñones will form a powerful offensive quartet for Club America.

León, led by coach Nicolás Larcamón, will see the return of key players Fidel Ambriz and Lucas Romero for the crucial second leg match. The team will be aiming to make a comeback after losing the services of Angel Mena in the first leg due to a muscle ailment.

With both teams fielding strong lineups, the matchup promises to be a thrilling encounter as they battle it out for a spot in the semifinals. The outcome of this highly-anticipated clash at the Aztec stadium will have significant implications for both teams as they look to advance in the Liguilla MX.

