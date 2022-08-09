Milan, August 9, 2022 – Marcelo Brozovic may not be there on Saturday at Via del Mare in Lecce for the debut in the league dell’Inter . The Croatian still suffers from a muscle strain in the calf, the medical staff would not want to risk him for Lecce avoiding worse troubles or relapses. There is Asllani ready to replace him in the control room.

Brozovic, no injury

That of the Croatian midfielder is not a serious injury, but at least annoying in recovery times. Missed the last summer friendly against Villareal , Brozovic also risks missing his league debut in Lecce due to a muscle strain in the calf. The tests carried out in these hours have ruled out injuries, but the medical staff, in concert with the technical one, does not want to force recovery times and risk worse problems or relapses. For Brozovic a couple of days of differentiated work, then on Thursday a decision will be made for Saturday’s match in Lecce, where the newly promoted from diesse Pantaleo Raven wait for the vice champions of Italy. If Brozovic doesn’t make it, it’s up to Krjstian Aslan , seen through ups and downs in pre-season but still with talent and directing skills that can make up for the absence of Epic Brozo. In the other departments, except for market twists, space for the very titularists to support the forward Lu-La.

Marotta and Inzaghi want to keep the big names

But there are still three weeks left to go to the transfer market and the Nerazzurri fans are not comfortable with the big squads. Milan Skriniar he was searched by the PSG a month ago and could return to the assault in the next few days, the same goes for Denzel Dumfries and Chelsea. The CEO Beppe Marotta he works to keep the big names, sacrificing the young Pinamonti and Casadei this summer, moving the most substantial capital gains to other market sessions. From this point of view, however, the will of the owners will count and it is this that keeps the Inter fans on the alert. Also on the alert is Simone Inzaghi, who a few days before the start of the championship does not want to lose starting players and, on the contrary, continues to ask for a reserve center from the market. From now until 31 August it is still long.

