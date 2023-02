Inzaghi resolved his doubts in view of Udinese after finishing training: Handanovic will be in goal, who hasn’t played in the starting lineup since the match against Roma on 1 October, while Brozovic will return to midfield from the first minute, absent since 18 September . Forward space for Lukaku with Dzeko, Lautaro rests in view of the Champions League. Live Saturday at 20.45 on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW

