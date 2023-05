Some doubts for Inzaghi towards Wednesday evening’s away game at Bentegodi. Ballot between Gagliardini and Barella in midfield and between Dimarco and Bellanova in the wing. We go towards Dzeko-Lautaro as an attacking couple. Zaffaroni plans to confirm Djuric supplied by Lazovic and Verdi. Doig and Ceccherini meet again. The match is live on Wednesday 3 May at 21 on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW

Share this: Twitter

Facebook