Home Sports Problems with eating in many athletes
Sports

Problems with eating in many athletes

by admin
Problems with eating in many athletes

Many athletes have problems with eating. (imago images / Joko)

Wilhelm Bloch is a sports physician. He says: Almost every fifth competitive athlete has an eating disorder. That means he or she cannot eat normally. Some eat irregularly, some too little. It’s bad for your health. For example, you are constantly tired or get depressed.

Wilhelm Bloch says: These problems are particularly common in sports in which appearance and weight play a role. This is, for example, gymnastics or endurance running.

Many athletes say: This has to stop. That is why more and more of them are reporting their problems. They hope that this will make other people aware of the problems.

The German Olympic Sports Association is an association of sports clubs. He says: We want to provide more information about eating disorders. And we want to regularly check the health of the athletes.

See also  Schumacher's wife was in tears as she accepted the award for her husband! The 25-year-old daughter makes a rare appearance to Todd to reveal the car king's recent status._Corinna_Michael_Gina Maria

You may also like

Andreas Rettig criticizes DFL proposals at the Federal...

Goal Deejay, today at 19 on Sky. Guest...

1. FC Magdeburg: Found in the river –...

Football: Spalletti, ‘you have to deserve the result...

Mikaela Shiffrin with 86th Ski World Cup victory...

Tiger Woods, Herman’s ex-girlfriend sues him: she wants...

Biathlon: DSV relays want to be on the...

Japan beats Korea 13-4: WBC live updates and...

the wind turbine that triples electricity production, patented...

Football, Bundesliga: Eberl’s explosive reunion on the 100th...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy