Many athletes have problems with eating. (imago images / Joko)

Wilhelm Bloch is a sports physician. He says: Almost every fifth competitive athlete has an eating disorder. That means he or she cannot eat normally. Some eat irregularly, some too little. It’s bad for your health. For example, you are constantly tired or get depressed.

Wilhelm Bloch says: These problems are particularly common in sports in which appearance and weight play a role. This is, for example, gymnastics or endurance running.

Many athletes say: This has to stop. That is why more and more of them are reporting their problems. They hope that this will make other people aware of the problems.

The German Olympic Sports Association is an association of sports clubs. He says: We want to provide more information about eating disorders. And we want to regularly check the health of the athletes.