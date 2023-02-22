Sampaoli’s men defend a three-goal lead at the stadium where they won their first UEFA Cup

Gudelj’s sanction and the injuries to Badé, Marcao and Rekik force them to improvise again

The Seville visit this Thursday with caution and many casualties to PSV Eindhovenin the second leg of a tie prior to the round of 16 of the Europa League that is very much on track (3-0 in the first leg), and in his return to a magical and mythical city for Sevilla because in it he began his most glorious period in 2006, with the conquest of the first of his six titles in this competition.

The PSV, in any case, will look for the miracle of an epic comeback against a Sevilla that, despite the persistent loss of players between injuries and sanctionsup to eight for this duel With a lot of sentimental charge in Eindhoven, he has experienced a clear improvement, especially at home (4 wins in a row in total), with 14 points out of 24 in the last eight league games.

The Argentine team Jorge Sampaoliin which the world champion Jesús Navas is the only survivor of that first title, He does not want confidence and will try to abstract from the great income with which he arrives at this clash.

Sampaoli will have to reinvent his team again and make bobbin lace, especially due to the numerous absences in defense, since he only has one healthy central defender, the young Frenchman Tanguy Nianzouwith which the Brazilians Fernando Kings y Alex Telles they will almost certainly be your companions in the absence of Gudelj, Marcao, Badé and Rekik.

Con Navas y coin as wingers, the Sevilla coach recovers for the midfield Joan Jordan already Rakiticsanctioned and with flu against Rayo, respectively.

go for the epic

Meanwhile, the PSV of Ruud van Nistelrooy plays it all or nothingalthough the former Dutch international striker is aware that it will be a difficult matchup for his team.

Even so, he hopes that the PSV of the former Sevilla striker Luke de Young play a good match for an epic comeback at the Philips Stadion. Of course, the technician did not hesitate to admit that “errors” in the defense weighed down the game of his team in Seville and that with this result “it will be difficult” to get the pass in this second leg.

Probable lineups:

PSV Eindhoven: Benitez; Teze, Branthwaite, Ramalho, Van Aanholt; Sangaré, Veerman, Til; Bakayoko, Luuk de Jong, Simons.

Sevilla: Bono; Jesus Navas, Nianzou, Ferdinand, Telles, Coin; Oliver Towers, Jordan, Rakitic; Suso, En-Nesyri.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy).

Estadio: Phillips Stadium.

Hour: 6.45pm CET (5.45pm GMT).