Proceedings against show jumper Ludger Beerbaum were dropped

Proceedings against show jumper Ludger Beerbaum were dropped

ZAt least Ludger Beerbaum has one less thing to worry about now. The show jumper has been in a hospital in Qatar’s capital, Doha, since Thursday with a fractured femur that he sustained in a competition when he fell off his horse. The bone was stabilized with a plate and a screw, the 59-year-old reported from the hospital bed. He can now breathe a sigh of relief in another matter: The German Equestrian Federation (FN) has stopped proceedings against him.

It was about the question of whether Beerbaum violated the rules of the association and caused “considerable pain” to a horse in his stable. The FN announced the termination of the procedure on Tuesday. The association explains: “There is no evidence that the horse was inflicted with significant pain in the video sequence on which the procedure was based.”

Said video sequence comes from a pixelated and blurred recording of the private broadcaster RTL, which secretly filmed the training in the Beerbaum stable and claimed that the forbidden so-called parallel bars had been practiced. In January 2022, RTL broadcast the post. Beerbaum countered the allegations with the statement that it was a matter of touching in accordance with the rules, which was a permissible training method for show jumpers at the time.

“No initial suspicion”

The area of ​​tension between the FN and Beerbaum as a result of the contribution was shown, among other things, by the fact that the association set up a 27-strong commission of experts, on whose recommendation touching was banned in March 2022 – among other things on the grounds that the Images of this are becoming increasingly difficult to convey to society. When touching, the horse’s front legs are touched with a light wooden pole above the jump to encourage more alertness and caution when jumping. In contrast to parallel bars, the horse should not suffer any pain. After the broadcast of the RTL report, the Münster public prosecutor’s office began investigations into allegations of a criminal offense under the Animal Welfare Act, but dropped them in September “due to insufficient suspicion of a crime”.

