ZAt least Ludger Beerbaum has one less thing to worry about now. The show jumper has been in a hospital in Qatar’s capital, Doha, since Thursday with a fractured femur that he sustained in a competition when he fell off his horse. The bone was stabilized with a plate and a screw, the 59-year-old reported from the hospital bed. He can now breathe a sigh of relief in another matter: The German Equestrian Federation (FN) has stopped proceedings against him.

It was about the question of whether Beerbaum violated the rules of the association and caused “considerable pain” to a horse in his stable. The FN announced the termination of the procedure on Tuesday. The association explains: “There is no evidence that the horse was inflicted with significant pain in the video sequence on which the procedure was based.”

Said video sequence comes from a pixelated and blurred recording of the private broadcaster RTL, which secretly filmed the training in the Beerbaum stable and claimed that the forbidden so-called parallel bars had been practiced. In January 2022, RTL broadcast the post. Beerbaum countered the allegations with the statement that it was a matter of touching in accordance with the rules, which was a permissible training method for show jumpers at the time.

“No initial suspicion”

The area of ​​tension between the FN and Beerbaum as a result of the contribution was shown, among other things, by the fact that the association set up a 27-strong commission of experts, on whose recommendation touching was banned in March 2022 – among other things on the grounds that the Images of this are becoming increasingly difficult to convey to society. When touching, the horse’s front legs are touched with a light wooden pole above the jump to encourage more alertness and caution when jumping. In contrast to parallel bars, the horse should not suffer any pain. After the broadcast of the RTL report, the Münster public prosecutor’s office began investigations into allegations of a criminal offense under the Animal Welfare Act, but dropped them in September “due to insufficient suspicion of a crime”.

The equestrian association has now come to the conclusion that there is no initial suspicion of a violation of the rules, the so-called performance test regulations (LPO). “Although the FN was presented with several video sequences, only one sequence was the subject of the procedure,” says a statement from the association. And further: “In the other sequences, either the people involved could not be identified or there was no initial suspicion of a violation of the LPO from the filmed behavior.”

FN legal advisor Constanze Winter explained: “This was a legally very difficult case. The only question was whether the video sequence revealed a violation of the Performance Testing Regulations (LPO) and not whether the touching method, which has since been banned, was used as described in the guidelines. The Disciplinary Committee did not make it easy for itself to answer this question.” Immediately after the broadcast of the RTL report, the association came to the conclusion that “parts of the documented events clearly do not correspond to our description of the touching”.

Four-time Olympic champion Ludger Beerbaum sees the termination of the proceedings as “a clear acquittal. The whole process took far too long, and this decision was foreseeable.” Last year, the show jumper criticized what he felt was the lack of support from the association, but now wants to put the matter on hold and look to the future. This year, two major equestrian events will take place at his facility in Westphalia. In July, the well-rewarded show jumping series “Global Champions Tour” stops there. The European Championships in dressage and para-dressage are coming up in September.