Procházk’s rival wants to complete a “golden hat trick”. I’m going for another title! he trusts himself before the fight

Third time in the same place, third time with the same task. The dreaded Brazilian Alex Pereira can be proud of a respectable record ahead of the duel for the title of the light heavyweight division of the famous UFC against the Czech fighter Jiří Procházka. In New York’s Madison Square Garden, the venue of the gala with serial number 295, he has wrestled twice in the past, coincidentally each time it was a triumph. Before the expected clash with the Czech samurai, he is logically hungry for a “hat trick”. “It’s a special place,” Pereira did not hide his enthusiasm during the press conference, where he also highlighted his opponent’s qualities.

