Home » Procházk’s rival wants to complete a “golden hat trick”. I’m going for another title! he trusts himself before the fight
Sports

Procházk’s rival wants to complete a “golden hat trick”. I’m going for another title! he trusts himself before the fight

by admin

Third time in the same place, third time with the same task. The dreaded Brazilian Alex Pereira can be proud of a respectable record ahead of the duel for the title of the light heavyweight division of the famous UFC against the Czech fighter Jiří Procházka. In New York’s Madison Square Garden, the venue of the gala with serial number 295, he has wrestled twice in the past, coincidentally each time it was a triumph. Before the expected clash with the Czech samurai, he is logically hungry for a “hat trick”. “It’s a special place,” Pereira did not hide his enthusiasm during the press conference, where he also highlighted his opponent’s qualities.

See also  Benevento-Sudtirol 0-2: video, goals and highlights

You may also like

Houston Astros Face Uncertain Future as 16 Players...

Serie A, unavailable, injured and suspended for the...

BAIC Men’s Basketball Team Stuns with Narrow Victory...

Ofner after catching up in the Sofia quarter-finals

The Battle for Supremacy: Analyzing the ‘Group of...

The ATP Finals in Turin are increasingly followed...

Beijing to Host 2023-2024 ISU World Figure Skating...

Betplay League: Eight Teams Classified to Semi-Finals Revealed...

Israel–Hamas war, Israel, capture of Hamas stronghold in...

Evans Shines in BAIC Men’s Basketball Team’s Narrow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy