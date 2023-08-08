Procida: In the national team we are a big family. NBA? I’m talking to the Pistons for 2024/2025

Gabriele Procida spoke to Piero Guerrini of Tuttosport about the national team, the World Cup and the NBA, where he was chosen by the Detroit Pistons.

“The national team is an incredible emotion, there is nothing comparable” said Procida.

“I’m still at the beginning of my journey. I’ve made progress in particular from a physical point of view and I have more confidence, I’m more aware of my means and limits” continued the Alba player.

“Pistons? “We talk often, I went to work with them for 10 days in the Summer League but I couldn’t play given my contract with Alba. They came to see me often, they write to me. We will work for 2024/25, I think it is in the interest of both parties to evaluate the possibilities”.

“National? alia? “We are a big family and this harmony, compactness helps a lot”.

