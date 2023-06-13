Prodi, his wife Flavia Franzoni has died: she was 76 years old. The former prime minister: “A huge pain”

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

or €1 per month for 6 months

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Romano Prodi’s wife, Flavia Franzoni, has died. The former premier’s partner was 76 years old. Prodi’s announcement …

Romano Prodi’s wife, Flavia Franzoni, has died. The former premier’s partner was 76 years old.

Prodi’s announcement

«With great sorrow, President Romano study programalong with his sons Giorgio, Antonio and to all his family, he announces that today, suddenly, his wife, Flavia Franzoni, passed away». This is what we read in a note from the press office of the former prime minister.

Franzoni she was professor of Methods and techniques of social work at the faculty of Political sciences of Bologna, she worked for twenty years (until 1995) at the regional institute for social services, of which she was director.

In 1996 she participated with her husband, Romano Prodi, in the electoral campaign for the policies, later won by the Ulivo.

Romano Prodi: «With Berlusconi always rivals, never enemies. Tuning into Europeanism»

In 2005 writes the book “Together” with her husband which wins the special prize at the Capri-San Michele (the most important review in the Catholic field for fiction, won twice by Ratzinger).

Read the full article

on The Messenger