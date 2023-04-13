Home Sports Prodigious comeback by LaVine, Chicago conquers Toronto
Sports

by admin
Zach LaVine scored 39 points and DeMar DeRozan scored 23 against his former team, allowing the Chicago Bulls to come back from -19 and beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105.

Nikola Vucevic contributes 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who trailed 66-47 in the third quarter before a LaVine-led comeback. In the third quarter, the fullback scored 17 points and added 13 more in the quarter, helping the Bulls progress.

The Bulls will play the Miami Heat on Friday night for an eighth-place Eastern and first-round playoff matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Chicago has won all three games against the Heat this season, twice in Miami.

Fred VanVleet had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Pascal Siakam had 32, but the Raptors’ season ended in disappointment. The Toronto team sends only 18 of 36 free throws on the scoresheet. In the fourth quarter, the Raptors miss six from the foul line.

Scottie Barnes has 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, while OG Anunoby has 13. The Toronto team has never won more than four consecutive games in a season where it has struggled to find momentum.

