In Formula 1, each of the 10 teams participating in the World Championship is headed by one team principal. Theirs is a strange role, which has changed a lot over time and which is still quite different from one case to another, which makes it rather difficult to define: between them there have been ex mechanics, ex managers, aristocrats and marketing experts, ex engineers, ex pilots, bankruptcy trustees and people who have done very different jobs before and after. They are often referred to as leaders or bossbut one of them he defined himself – jokingly – nothing more than a “chief cheerleader”, a head supporter.

Certainly they are people with a role of management and coordination of the sporting but also economic part of a team, as well as legal responsibility. The team principals (there were females but now they are all males) do an important, compelling and very well paid job, but so strange and multidisciplinary that it is not clear what, exactly, you need to have in your curriculum to do it in the best way. A job that many would probably like, between elegant contexts, extreme performance and advanced engineering, in a sport that has been growing tremendously for years. But also a job in which you have to act in a context that is ruthless in its own way, sometimes defined “The Piranha Club”.

Largely thanks to the Netflix series Drive to Survive, many team principals (and one – the South Tyrolean Günther Steiner – much more than the others) are now almost as well known and talked about as the drivers. In nine cases out of ten, however, they are simple employees whose contracts have become more unstable and whose team changes, as the Formula 1 teams are called, are now frequent: in this year’s World Championship, four teams out of ten will be drive in fact by a team principal different compared to a year ago.

In some ways, some team principals are also now treated as is often done in football with the coaches: this is demonstrated by the great journalistic attention in recent months for the arrival at Ferrari of the French team principal Frederic Vasseur to replace the outgoing Mattia Binotto. On the one hand, this is a sign of their ever-increasing relevance, above all in the media. On the other hand, the mobility that characterizes the profession may also suggest that their role is perhaps not so decisive, especially without fast cars and capable drivers. In the context of Formula 1, there is a well-known phrase – controversial and contested – according to which the drivers they would be «interchangeable like light bulbs», and there are those who believe that something similar can be said of the team principals.

In the past the team principals (or the acting ones who, however, had other names or positions) were often the founders of the stables, the ones who first of all put the money into it, like Enzo Ferrari. This is the case, among others, of Frank Williams, Bruce McLaren, Alain Prost, Ken Tyrrell or Colin Chapman, the founder of Lotus. Among them were those who had been and still were pilots, designers, engineers or mechanics, but they were all people whose careers had been in motor racing. They were people totally identified, more often than not starting with their surname, with their stables, people for whom it would have been unthinkable to switch from one to another.

Already in the nineties things had changed: the French Jean Todt, head of the Ferrari team from 1993 to 2007, came from rallying, where he had been co-driver, and from sports roles in Peugeot, while instead Flavio Briatore – who these «Formula 1 is not a sport, it’s a business» – he entered the Formula 1 circle, where he won first with Benetton and then with Renault, with a commercial role and no previous automotive experience. Maurizio Arrivabene, Ferrari team principal between 2014 and 2019, came from Philip Morris and then moved on to Juventus.

In 2015, so before Drive to Surviveil New York Times spoke of the team principals as a “mixed bunch” that he understood a lawyer, the wealthy owner of a liquor company, a marketing director, a couple of ex-pilots, financial investors, and even an engineer or two. Already in 2015 it was written of the team principals that they had “a role similar to that of the CEO of a medium-sized company” and now “almost nothing to do with the race strategy”.

Even today, the job of a team principal changes primarily according to the employer. At Ferrari or Red Bull, for example, the search for sponsors is not a priority as it is in smaller teams and without a large company behind them. Equally, the role of the former Austrian driver and entrepreneur Toto Wolff is made different by the fact that he owns some shares of the team of which he is team principal.

Whether they are loans, investments or salaries to be paid to employees, a team principal generally still has to manage various economic aspects of the team he works for. In general, everyone takes care of team morale, starting with that of the drivers.

It changes a lot, depending on the case and personal skills, even how and to what extent a team principal deals with research, development and refinement of the car or race strategy. Haas team principal Steiner is a former mechanic and a few days ago he said al Sheet: «Mechanics don’t tell me stories, they know very well that I’ll catch them if they tell me some lies. I tell him guys, if I want with a little effort, I’ll go there and I’ll make the car myself». James Volwes, the new Williams team principal, was in charge of race strategy at Mercedes until last year, and will therefore have a lot to say about race conduct.

Generally, however, the last word on what happens inside a stable is theirs; even if they then have to account – as Steiner often does in Drive to Survive in phone calls with entrepreneur Gene Haas – to the companies or lenders behind their backs. And among those who put the money there are companies of various kinds, private investors and even state funds and, more generally, the various team principals can have bosses who understand and put their noses forward (as in the case of Zak Brown at McLaren) or which instead leave more freedom.

Another important part of a team principal’s job, also clearly evident in Drive to Surviveis the political one, linked to having to negotiate the interests of the team, for example vis-à-vis the FIA, the International Automobile Federation.

The role of team principal also changes depending on what other tasks are assigned to a particular person: in Ferrari, Binotto era for example also «managing director sports management» while Vasseur, who was team principal at Renault and then at Sauber it was presented come «team principal e general manager».

In addition to deciding, mediating and often acting as a glue between various aspects of a stable, the team principals must also deal with communication, also be the reference point of the team externally: “it’s not a job for an introvert”, he wrote Red Bull in a guide on the role, which in its case has been entrusted to the British Chris Horner since 2005. They are often the ones who give interviews and put their faces on it, as they say, after a Grand Prix gone wrong.

Even if in reality not all sports directors seem particularly at ease, at least in front of the Netflix cameras, this aspect is increasingly important. «They were once figures behind the scenes» he wrote il Guardian in an article dedicated to the growing cult of team principals, and in particular of Steiner: «now they are increasingly under the spotlight of what is the Formula 1 soap opera». Just as Netflix must be careful not to exaggerate its exasperation of certain events, team principals must also balance the benefits of becoming media personalities with the possible disadvantages of being stuck in certain “soap opera” roles.

Steiner – whose fame has in all likelihood benefited Haas, eighth in the constructors’ championship last year – has a book coming out and the face on the shirts sold by his stable, but told the Guardian he has never seen Drive to Survive because he doesn’t want it to change the way he acts.

