Dhe former boxing world champion Felix Sturm has started his prison sentence for tax evasion and violation of the anti-doping law. “I can confirm that he began his detention voluntarily on February 28 and that he is in open custody,” prosecutor Stephanie Beller told the German Press Agency on Monday. The 44-year-old storm was not available on request.

First “Bild” had reported about it. In December 2021, Sturm was sentenced to two years and four months in prison by the Cologne Regional Court. At that time, the court had reduced the original sentence by eight months in an appeal hearing. “You have to be satisfied with the result,” Sturm said after the verdict was announced.

The athlete had appealed to the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) against the first judgment passed against him in April 2020. He referred the case back to the District Court for a retrial. Sturm had already spent nine months in custody in 2019.

The former boxing world champion had also recently made an appearance again in sport. In mid-February, the 44-year-old defeated the Allgäu-based Turk Sükrü Altay on points in a comeback fight in Stuttgart and celebrated his 43rd victory in his 53rd professional fight.