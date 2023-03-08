By winning the fourth stage, Tadej Pogacar took over the yellow jersey from the overall leader in the Paris-Nice long-distance race and proved his outstanding form. After 164.7 kilometers from Saint-Amand-Montrond to the top of the mountain at La Loge des Gardes, the 24-year-old Slovenian professional cyclist was able to assert himself ahead of Frenchman David Gaudu (+0.01 seconds).

“It was pretty chaotic today because of the weather,” said the 24-year-old after the windy race. “But my team did a great job and the legs were good, so I tried to go all-in against David. It’s good that it worked.”

Switzerland’s Gino Mäder was third, 34 seconds down on two-time Tour de France winner Pogacar. The current Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard, who had overtaken Pogacar in the overall standings in the team time trial the day before, could not keep up with the pace on the mountain. He finished 43 seconds after his opponent in sixth place at an altitude of 1077 meters. The best German was the two-time overall winner Maximilian Schachmann, 1:38 minutes late in 22nd place. Schachmann is 13th in the overall ranking, 2:04 minutes behind.

“It wasn’t actually my goal today to take the yellow jersey. But of course you don’t say no to that,” said Pogacar after his fifth win of the season. The UAE Team Emirates pro was able to get in the top four in mid-February at the Tour of Andalusia, which he ended up winning.

The fifth leg of the eight-day race on Thursday covers 212.4 kilometers from Saint-Symphorien-sur-Coise to Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux. The long-distance journey traditionally ends on Sunday in Nice on the Côte d’Azur.