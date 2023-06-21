Progresso-Bassano, playoffs: the last effort and then the great joy

At the “Comunale” of Castel Maggiore, on balance on the outskirts of Bologna, the local team of Progresso, after a long and exhausting season, hosts the Venetians of Bassano. The second-placed teams in the championship, or winners of the regional playoffs of Eccellenza, are battling it out for the last available places that are worth promotion to Serie D.

There were just over 500 spectators in the small local facility. Cheering for the hosts is limited to a few shy “Progresso Progresso” and some spontaneous rhythmic clapping. The banner can also be seen at the top ULTRA PROGRESSbut it is almost always covered by the public and looks more like a form of impromptu color than the sign of a real organized ultras group.

The representation of about 50 fans in support of the guests, who arrived by bus, also immediately stands out; about twenty of them are ultras who, when they enter, even stage a small procession from the entrance door to the edge of the facility where they decide to position themselves. A single small banner hanging from the railing, BEWARE, connotes them. They also venture a little choreography in the opening minutes, waving yellow and red flags. The torrid heat reigns but the Venetian fans sing regardless, looking for help in a few pints of beer, managing to drag themselves along well and continuously until the end of the match. On the sidelines of the ninety minutes they welcome the team in their own sector, exchanging applause and congratulations for the final result: a 1-2 victory that allows us to look optimistically at the second leg.

For the record, seven days later Progresso manages to win the return match 1-0 but by virtue of the 2-1 in the first leg, Bassano will celebrate their promotion to Serie D.

Luigi Bisio

I like:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

