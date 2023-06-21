Home » Progresso-Bassano, playoffs: the last effort and then the great joy
Sports

Progresso-Bassano, playoffs: the last effort and then the great joy

by admin
Progresso-Bassano, playoffs: the last effort and then the great joy

At the “Comunale” of Castel Maggiore, on balance on the outskirts of Bologna, the local team of Progresso, after a long and exhausting season, hosts the Venetians of Bassano. The second-placed teams in the championship, or winners of the regional playoffs of Eccellenza, are battling it out for the last available places that are worth promotion to Serie D.

There were just over 500 spectators in the small local facility. Cheering for the hosts is limited to a few shy “Progresso Progresso” and some spontaneous rhythmic clapping. The banner can also be seen at the top ULTRA PROGRESSbut it is almost always covered by the public and looks more like a form of impromptu color than the sign of a real organized ultras group.

The representation of about 50 fans in support of the guests, who arrived by bus, also immediately stands out; about twenty of them are ultras who, when they enter, even stage a small procession from the entrance door to the edge of the facility where they decide to position themselves. A single small banner hanging from the railing, BEWARE, connotes them. They also venture a little choreography in the opening minutes, waving yellow and red flags. The torrid heat reigns but the Venetian fans sing regardless, looking for help in a few pints of beer, managing to drag themselves along well and continuously until the end of the match. On the sidelines of the ninety minutes they welcome the team in their own sector, exchanging applause and congratulations for the final result: a 1-2 victory that allows us to look optimistically at the second leg.

See also  Marcell Jacobs hit in the back and forfeit in Rabat

For the record, seven days later Progresso manages to win the return match 1-0 but by virtue of the 2-1 in the first leg, Bassano will celebrate their promotion to Serie D.

Luigi Bisio

I like:

Like Loading…

You may also like

LA SPORTIVA LAVAREDO ULTRA TRAIL BY UTMB

the first list of 42 players called to...

Have you ever been to the “most beautiful”...

F1 rules may change because of Neymar. The...

Pagani Automobili launches a celebratory video on the...

Kante follows Benzema to Saudi club al-Ittihad

Pheromones, ovulation and male libido: what are the...

Paul George, possible trades with Blazers and Rockets?

Lion cubs at the EURO: the defense is...

Atalanta Monza 5-2: video, gol e highlights

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy