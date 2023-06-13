Progresso-Giulianova, playoffs: a great proof of affection without a reward

Like every end of the season, the national playoffs of Eccellenza compare the teams that finished second or those that won the respective regional playoffs, depending on how many groups there are and how each single championship is structured. In any case, this final queue, with crosses between teams from different regions, has been meeting good interest for years as well as a certain response from the public.

After breaking latest news – Virtus Entella of the Serie C playoffs, ironically, this other minor playoff between Progresso and Giulianova sees another team from Abruzzo involved, but above all its warm fans who, in the meantime, have pulverized the 650 tickets placed at his disposal.

I arrive at the Bologna bus station where I will have plenty of time to recover from sleeping on the bus, before the train which, two hours later, takes me to Castelmaggiore, a town of eighteen thousand inhabitants, nine km north of Bologna, where Progress plays its internal tenders. I arrive at my destination when there are more than two hours to go before the start of the match, so I can satisfy my usual curiosities, starting with the two railway station buildings a few hundred apart, with the stark contrast between the more recent one and the more old and lived in with the classic biancocelesti plates with the name of the station and the same written, even more dated, over-imprinted directly on the wall.

I leave them behind and head towards the stadium, accompanied by a myriad of murals scattered throughout the city and few people around, also given the time but above all today’s heat. I take the road to the stadium when more than an hour and a half is left at 16:00, the scheduled start time of the match, and I already find many Giulian ultras all in yellow and red gear. I patrol the perimeter of the stadium, at the entrance I notice the plaque to Clara Weisz, daughter of the historic coach of Bologna Arpad, deported and died in 1942 in the Auschwitz concentration camp and to whom the stadium is dedicated. On the other hand, the cost of the ticket is stamped on the main door, 12 euros, perhaps a little too much for a game of Excellence, albeit of greater importance.

I stretch further and discover that the stadium is made up of a single large covered grandstand, furthermore on the opposite side of the entrance there is a small iron grandstand, I imagine intended for visiting fans, even if today it will certainly not be enough to contain all the people foreseen by Giulianova, who will also be granted half the grandstand. A further round allows me to catch a nice procession of the Giulian ultras who, gathered behind the banner BEWARE WITH USwaving flags and banners, raising choirs accompanied by a drum and several claps, before finally entering the stadium as I too will do in a tight circle.

From the green rectangle I really realize that today the Giuliesi are in considerable numbers and in addition to occupying half the grandstand and the iron grandstand as estimated, they reach the part reserved for the hosts. In fact, the locals do not have their own ultras group, even if the banner is hung behind the steps ULTRAS PROGRESS CASTELMAGGIORE. Meanwhile, the Giallorossi ultras also attack their patches, but instead of placing themselves in the upper part of the grandstand, they settle close to the pitch, attaching the big banner BEWARE WITH US to the net that divides the playing field, completely exposed to the sun but oblivious to it.

For the occasion, the friendly supporters were also present: the Bolognese of the group COUNTER TREND and the boys of Santegidiese with the banner FIRST LINE SANT’EGIDIO, at the two ends of the banner for the warned. Even before the match began, the Giallorossi ultras made themselves heard by cheering on their team, but once they enter the field, the choreographic effect given by the two big banners and the numerous Giallorossi checkered flags is undoubtedly remarkable . Even the hosts light a torch, but it’s more an isolated case than a real attempt to build cheer.

Shortly before kick-off and after taking the usual team photo, the visiting players go to applaud their fans who have come en masse to Castelmaggiore to give all the necessary energy to their favorites in this vitally important match. In the first half, the guests were the absolute protagonists in the stands, despite the fact that the sun didn’t stop beating down hard. Continuous choirs, hand clapping, raised arms and various flags to make the sector a real basin. Furthermore, after about ten minutes a couple of banners for two births will be displayed at the same time, one bearing the signature of the group OLD STYLE and the other that of ULTRAS 1924. Surely we don’t discover Giulia’s supporters today and their passion remains unchanged over time, without forgetting the legendary stadium where they play their home matches, that Rubens Fadini which although it has been refurbished, with fences more appropriate to modern standards, still manages to exude that old world charm. Not to mention the famous derbies against their historical rivals from Teramo, meetings always characterized by particular movements and choreographies of a certain thickness.

The Giuliesi this afternoon I see them in an excellent state of form. They try to drag the team to a positive result but the first fraction ends with the result of 0-0 and also at the whistle that sends the players to rest, before returning they run to applaud their fans. In the second half, the unexpected happened and after three minutes Progresso took the lead, thanks to its striker Francesco Baietti who left the almost seven hundred Giulianova fans stunned, who despite everything continued to incite the team, while the hosts they cheer loudly for the advantage.

In the continuation of the match the ultras guests will not stop, always inciting their formation with numerous clapping and some good flag-waving. But the team doesn’t seem to accept the incitement of its people but rather goes adrift, so much so that at minute seventy-seven it capitulates again. The 2-0 goal this time was scored by Laguzzi who found the winning paw after a throw-in, causing the rossoblù stand to rejoice for the second time, where once again an impromptu torch will be lit.

The Giulian ultras, also tried by the heat and by the disappointment for the result on the field, have their moment of heeling with small breaks and a drop in the level of choral intensity, from which they know how to recover well by bringing the performance to port, net of the team that gives them the final blow, since in full recovery Lenoci commits a foul for expulsion. Hasenaj takes care of the following free-kick to fix the result on the final 3-0 which almost definitively extinguishes Giulianova’s hopes and makes the hosts rejoice for the third time, who even venture some chorus this time, as well as accessing yet another torch .

At the final triple whistle, the joy of the local fans counteracted the anger of the ultras guests, who shouted at the team, motionless under the sector, all their disappointment. During the week, inexplicably, the sports justice system will force the return match to be played behind closed doors due to excesses by the Abruzzo fans. Honestly, I find such a measure ridiculous and disproportionate, I can understand the net bent by the weight of the fans but we are still talking about isolated gestures and without consequences that could be resolved by paying for the damage, not disqualifying so heavily on the sidelines of a match and cheering after all correct.

If overturning the 3-0 would have been a difficult undertaking, now without an audience it will be almost impossible, even if in all of this the great value of the Bolognese team must also be recognized, good at exploiting all the possibilities that have arisen to thus facilitate the his passage to the next round where they will face the winner of Bassano-Tamai for another interesting challenge to be enjoyed. After sipping a beer with my fellow colleagues Fabio and Andrea, we will leave the stadium and Fabio will take me directly to the Bologna station to take the train that will take me home. If I managed to be present today in Castelmaggiore a good 90% I owe it to him and to his invaluable passage.

Marco Gasparri