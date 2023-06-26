ProLeague: German hockey women celebrate success against New Zealand

Status: 06/25/2023 7:24 p.m

Germany’s hockey women have regained fifth place with their third win in the last four games in the ProLeague. After losing 5-0 to the Netherlands in Amsterdam, national coach Valentin Altenburg’s team won 3-1 (1-0) against New Zealand.

The goals for the German selection were scored by Hanna Granitzki (Club an der Alster) in the 2nd minute with a shot from an acute angle, Sonja Zimmermann from HC Blomendaal following a penalty corner in the 40th minute and Lena Micheel (49./UHC Hamburg).

Selin Oruz from Düsseldorfer HC had to leave the field in the first half after being hit in the face with a stick. However, the 26-year-old was lucky that she was still wearing her protective mask after a penalty corner. Oruz returned to the team after a short break.

In the next two games, Germany will meet the Netherlands again this Monday (7.40 p.m.) and New Zealand again on Wednesday (5.10 p.m.).

