Promote the development of cultural tourism industry through events_Guangming.com

Marathon culture shows diverse driving role

In recent years, road running events represented by marathons have gradually become one of the important ways for various places to build city brands and promote the development of culture, tourism and other related industries. At the “2023 China Sports Culture Expo China Sports Tourism Expo” held recently, the participating parties had a heated discussion on how marathon events can drive the development of the cultural tourism industry and other topics.

In terms of marathon driving the development of local cultural tourism industry, the heads of sports departments in various places have personal experience. Li Xiaoping, director of the Jiangxi Provincial Sports Bureau, said that Jiangxi Province has held more than 20 city marathons this year, and the more prominent brands include Nanchang’s “Hero Horse” and Jiujiang Lushan Marathon. “This year alone, the Nanchang Marathon has brought in various operating income of 125 million, and the driving effect is very obvious, which is mainly concentrated in hotels, hotels and various commercial consumption. Registration for the marathon is very popular, and it is hard to find a place. It should be said, ( Marathon) has a very strong impact on the consumption of the entire cultural tourism and commerce, and has become a great driving force for the economic and social development of Jiangxi.”

Ma Yufeng, director of the Henan Provincial Sports Bureau, said that the number of participants in Henan’s Zhengkai Marathon has grown from 5,600 when it was first launched in 2007 to 49,000 now. It is not only becoming more and more attractive, but has also successfully promoted the catering industry in Zhengzhou and Kaifeng. development of industry and tourism.

Lu Wei, director of the Rizhao Municipal Sports Bureau, said: “The Rizhao Marathon connects 15 scenic spots and 6 commercial business districts. It uses the event platform and media communication to show the city’s highlights to the whole society. It is a good promotion and ‘appearance’ of the city. A huge boost.”

Pounds, director of the World Athletics Federation’s Road Running Office, believes that the marathon can attract a large number of people to participate and play a positive role in promoting the city. He said that the marathon is not only a competition, but also a product and an ecosystem. During the event, festivals can be held and unique tourism resources in various places can be displayed. These cultural elements can be disseminated through the media. “Our focus is to get more people involved, not just professional athletes. In China, we have seen the important role of marathon events in local development. We cannot just talk about a marathon without considering sustainable development , our ultimate goal is to make citizens happier and bring better sustainable development to the city.”

Marathon events can have huge positive effects, but the prerequisite and foundation are safe and high-quality events. Lu Wei said that in large-scale events, especially marathons, how the government’s public services can ensure the event is a very important issue. Especially safety, medical and support guarantees, including the personal safety, food safety and other aspects of all external participants. “Organizing such a large-scale event requires strong government promotion and departmental linkage to make the event a foolproof event.”

Li Xiaoping said that marathon risk control is very important. The marathon is an important display window for the city’s image, charm and culture. It is also a test of the city’s organizational and governance capabilities. He introduced that Jiangxi is working hard to build three mechanisms in event organization, namely comprehensive coordination, joint emergency response and industry docking mechanisms. Every marathon in Jiangxi will be combined with cultural tourism and commercial consumption. The Lushan Marathon is linked to the scenic spots, and the relevant scenic spots are open to marathon runners free of charge. A series of consumer season activities will be held during the Nanchang Marathon to fully amplify the effect of hosting the event, promote the entire economic and social development through the event, and achieve good results.

The quality of marathon running is the foundation of the reputation of the event and the city’s brand. Ma Yufeng said that service guarantee is not only before, after and during the event. “The organizer is not trying to make a ‘one-shot deal’. For example, the Xinyang Marathon has corresponding arrangements for the birthdays of the participants and a series of activities. The organizer can contact the event sponsors, such as water, clothing and other sponsorships, to give the participants more Support. Such guarantee also expands the brand’s reputation.”

Lu Wei said that marathons can turn the flow of people into economic increments in a variety of ways. Rizhao is a typical coastal tourist city with very rich resource endowments, including mountains, seas, lakes, forests, grasslands, and beaches. In the past two years, sports and tourism have been deeply integrated and connected through events, truly realizing the state of one person competing for multiple people to travel, one day competing for multiple days of stay, and one person competing for multiple people to consume. “Our municipal party committee and municipal government have seen the economic benefits generated by the integration of sports and tourism, prompting us to strive to host better and more events and create better IP in the future.”

Ponzi said that we must look at the impact of the marathon from a long-term perspective. The economic impact of the marathon may not be reflected in the week or month in which the race is held, or even in the year of the race. It may not be apparent until many years later. “On the whole, if a city has a marathon event, it may be more conducive to its own brand promotion.”

