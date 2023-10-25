Promoting Development and Friendship: Success of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games

Promote Development and Enhance Friendship (Focus on the Asian Para Games) ——International people spoke positively of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games

Hangzhou, China – The Hangzhou Asian Para Games has received high praise from athletes, coaches, and officials from various sports delegations and institutions. This international sports event for persons with disabilities, held in Hangzhou, China, has been hailed as a driving force for the development of disabled sports in Asia and a symbol of unity and friendship among Asian nations.

“The sweet-scented osmanthus is blooming, come on, come to Hangzhou!” This warm invitation from Hangzhou has garnered attention from all over Asia. Following the Beijing Winter Paralympics, the Hangzhou Asian Para Games has once again showcased China‘s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment of disabled athletes.

Chairman of the Asian Paralympic Committee, Majid Rush, commended the efforts put into preparing the games. “This Asian Paralympic Games is outstanding in terms of conversion of competition venues and creation of a barrier-free environment,” he said. Rush, who has attended many Games for People with Disabilities in China, witnessed the significant progress made by the country in promoting the development of sports for people with disabilities.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games has also fostered connections among athletes beyond the competition. The wheelchair basketball team of the Afghan Sports Delegation had a basketball exchange event with the basketball team of Zhejiang Sci-Tech University, promoting cultural exchange and understanding.

Athletes and officials from different countries lauded the excellent organization of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games. The event showcased China‘s hospitality and professionalism, leaving a lasting impression on the participants. Wallison, a badminton player from the Cambodian Sports Delegation, expressed his gratitude for the event’s services and his eagerness to explore Hangzhou’s beautiful scenery.

The opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games astounded participants with its grandeur and cultural richness. Mohamed Haris Mohamed Qasmi, a track and field athlete from the Oman sports delegation, commended the exquisite display of Chinese culture.

Aisha Nasa, Chairman of the Maldives Paralympic Committee, praised the efforts made to create a barrier-free environment, and expressed hope for future sports exchanges between China and Malaysia.

Qishan Gohar, a badminton player from the Pakistan Sports Delegation, expressed his gratitude for the efforts put into making the Hangzhou Asian Para Games a memorable experience. He commended the professional hosting and thoughtful services provided.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games has not only provided a platform for athletes to showcase their skills, but also showcased the spirit of unity and perseverance. Thai sports delegation athlete Apisit Taiprom, who won a silver medal in the men’s 400m-T37 track and field finals, praised the excellent organization and arrangements for food, accommodation, and travel.

Ken Patida, a track and field athlete from the Lao sports delegation, emphasized the charm of the Asian Para Games and the determination of athletes to chase their dreams.

Sharjah Tuan, the track and field coach of the UAE Sports Delegation, highlighted the concept of green development and innovation reflected in the Hangzhou Asian Para Games. He expressed confidence in the positive experience athletes would have at the event.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games, with its outstanding organization and commitment to inclusivity, has not only promoted the development of disabled sports in Asia but also strengthened friendship and unity among the Asian nations. This international event has created a lasting impact and will inspire future generations of disabled athletes.