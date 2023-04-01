Original Title: Promoting the Development of High-Quality Mass Intellectual Sports

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 1 (Reporter Zhang Han) How to give positive guidance to a kind of poker game born and bred in China, and fully tap its potential as a high-quality mass intellectual sport? The China Enterprise Sports Association has taken steps to promote the development of competitive wrestling, and aims at a higher goal than the competition itself.

On the morning of April 1, the Professional Committee of the China Enterprise Sports Association was established in Beijing. The first China Staff Athletic Egg Breaking Championship was also launched immediately. More than 150 representatives from the General Administration of Sport of China, the China Enterprise Sports Association, various industry sports associations, relevant management agencies of chess and card sports in various provinces and cities, and guests from the media circles in Beijing gathered together.

As a national association leading the development of Chinese employee sports, the China Enterprise Sports Association attaches great importance to the promotion of mental sports, and has held many national employee competitions in bridge, Go and other events. “Mind sports have always been a very popular event among employees. With the increasing popularity of the egg breaking competition among employees, we realized that this is a mind sport with a particularly wide audience.” Regarding the establishment of the egg breaking committee The original intention, said Dai Luqiang, vice chairman of the China Enterprise Sports Association.

Originating in Huai’an, Jiangsu Province, Phi Dan is popular all over the country for its unique fun and competitive nature. According to incomplete statistics, in Jiangsu and Anhui provinces alone, more than 20 million people regularly participate in various egg breaking activities. At present, competitive smashing eggs has been included in the performance items of the Fifth National Intellectual Games.

“A few months ago, the Chess and Cards Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China formulated the national unified competition rules for the competitive egg smashing event, which provided a guarantee for the popularization and development of the egg smashing sport. We want to seize this opportunity, not only to build a brand For competitions, it is even more important to make the bandan culture more solid and stronger, and to promote the project.” Dai Luqiang said.

As a “grassroots” chess and card project, Pian Dan inevitably has two sides. On the one hand, it has a positive evaluation of improving intelligence and brain, and at the same time, it also has a negative image of “not doing business properly”. How to guide it positively is the primary problem. “This is also the significance of launching the Dandan brand event. We need to make great efforts in formulating rules and promoting culture.” Dai Luqiang said.

The China Workers Athletics Egg Breaking Championship launched this time will adopt the model of “block qualifiers” + national finals, and organize preliminaries in various industry systems (sections) and provinces, regions and municipal systems (blocks), and the winning teams will advance. There will be no less than 15 stations in the first competition qualifiers.

Dai Luqiang said: "Promoting Piandan is actually promoting Chinese culture. Our goal is to develop Piandan into a mature intellectual event, so that it can be included in the World Corporate Games held every two years like bridge."

