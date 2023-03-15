Home Sports Property, thigh injury: miss the derby with Roma. The latest news
Property, thigh injury: miss the derby with Roma. The latest news

Property, thigh injury: miss the derby with Roma. The latest news

Lazio has published a statement on Immobile’s conditions: ‘He underwent clinical and instrumental tests, the rehabilitation process continues’. The attacker missed the derby due to the injury to the hamstring of the left thigh. Kumbulla will also be absent, who received a two-match ban for football given to Berardi. Vecino also out, cautioned and cautioned in Bologna. Milan without the suspended Giroud in Udine. Here is the situation team by team with disqualified and unavailable

ATALANTA (27th matchday: Atalanta-Empoli)

  • DJIMSIT: first degree lesion of the semimembranosus muscle of the left thigh. 10 days off
  • BUYERS: hamstring injury. Returns in April
  • VORLICKY: left knee pain. In doubt for the 27th
  • HATEBOER: breaking of the crusader. He had surgery. Season over

BOLOGNA (27th day Salernitana-Bologna)

  • DOMINGUEZ: Right knee sprain. Returns early April
  • ORSOLINI: muscle problem. In strong doubt for the 27th
