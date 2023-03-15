Lazio has published a statement on Immobile’s conditions: ‘He underwent clinical and instrumental tests, the rehabilitation process continues’. The attacker missed the derby due to the injury to the hamstring of the left thigh. Kumbulla will also be absent, who received a two-match ban for football given to Berardi. Vecino also out, cautioned and cautioned in Bologna. Milan without the suspended Giroud in Udine. Here is the situation team by team with disqualified and unavailable