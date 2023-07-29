Pros and Cons: Analyzing Trade Candidates Ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline

Title: Pondering Pros and Cons: MLB Trade Deadline Approaches

Subheading: Teams Consider Key Factors When Deciding to “Sell” or “Buy” Ahead of Trade Deadline

As the MLB Trade Deadline looms just days away, teams face crucial decisions on whether to sell off assets or invest in potential trade acquisitions. With multiple factors to consider, such as payroll, prospects, and chemistry within the clubhouse, front offices are busy weighing their options. Here, we analyze some of the top trade candidates and the pros and cons that potential suitors must contemplate before the 6 pm ET deadline on Tuesday.

Tim Anderson, SS, White Sox

Pros: Anderson, a former American League batting champion, has consistently posted impressive batting averages above .300 in recent years. He brings speed, power, and versatility, having shown a willingness to shift to second base if needed.

Cons: Despite a recent uptick in performance, Anderson’s overall numbers this season have been underwhelming. His lack of power, high ground ball rate, and subpar slugging percentage may give teams pause.

Cody Bellinger, OF, Cubs

Pros: Bellinger, a former NL MVP, has regained form after a dip in performance. His offensive output and improved strikeout rate make him an attractive option. At just 28 years old, he also provides defense and baserunning skills.

Cons: While his numbers have improved, Bellinger’s contact quality has declined compared to his MVP season. His rankings in various metrics have dropped significantly, potentially raising concerns about long-term consistency.

Jeimer Candelario, 3B, Nationals

Pros: Candelario has experienced a resurgence after leaving the Tigers last year. He currently leads starting third basemen in extra-base hits and has shown improvement defensively.

Cons: Candelario struggles against breaking pitches, which could make him vulnerable in postseason matchups. His difficulty in making consistent contact against such pitches may limit his effectiveness in high-pressure situations.

Jack Flaherty, SP, Cardinals

Pros: Flaherty has rebounded from a rough start to the season, showing improved numbers and performance in recent starts. At 27 years old, teams hope a change of scenery could help him regain his previous Cy Young-caliber form.

Cons: Flaherty’s performance in recent years has been inconsistent, and he has battled injuries. His elevated WHIP and declining effectiveness of his once-elite slider may raise concerns for potential suitors.

Tommy Pham, OF, Mets

Pros: Pham has enjoyed a strong comeback year, with expected stats even surpassing his actual numbers. His offensive profile and strong exit velocity make him an enticing option.

Cons: Pham’s production against right-handed pitching remains a question mark, with a history of struggles in such matchups. Additionally, his below-average defense in recent years may impact his overall value.

Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, Tigers

Pros: Rodriguez is having a career-best season, showcasing elite pitching numbers. His ability to limit hard contact and impressive overall performance make him an attractive trade target.

Cons: Rodriguez’s success this season is relatively new, as his previous numbers did not suggest this level of performance. Concerns about injury history and his opt-out clause could further complicate trade negotiations.

Blake Snell, SP, Padres

Pros: Snell has rebounded from a slow start to the season, showcasing his Cy Young-winning form in recent months. His impressive pitch arsenal and strong strikeout numbers make him an attractive trade candidate.

Cons: Snell’s high walk rate and reliance on pitches outside the zone could be a cause for concern. His inconsistency and struggles with fastball effectiveness may also deter potential suitors.

Marcus Stroman, SP, Cubs

Pros: Stroman brings a track record of success, posting solid numbers in recent years. His ability to limit extra-base hits and previous experience with midseason trades make him an intriguing option.

Cons: Stroman’s velocity and strikeout rates may not align with the typical ace profile. His recent slump and struggles to keep runs off the board may also raise concerns for teams looking for immediate impact.

Justin Verlander, SP, Mets

Pros: Verlander’s accolades and championship pedigree make him an enticing trade target. His recent return to form and dominant performances indicate he can still be a force on the mound.

Cons: Although Verlander has shown improvement, concerns about his durability and injury history may give teams pause. Additionally, his contract status and potential financial commitment could limit trade interest.

As the clock ticks down to the Trade Deadline, teams must carefully evaluate these trade candidates while considering the potential impact on their own rosters. Factors such as contractual situations, performance consistency, and fit within the team’s needs will ultimately shape the decisions made in the coming days.

