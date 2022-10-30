Tremble tremble, the Panthers are back. The difficulties encountered on the field of Busto Arsizio were only partially left behind with a team that proved to be solid against the block and largely also in batting, winning in Urbino against Vallefoglia.

For the third day of the championship Santarelli has chosen to rely on the sextet composed of Wolosz, Haak, Plummer, Cook, Squarcini, Lubian and De Gennaro. On the other side of the field, coach Mafrici lined up the rookie Hancock, Piani, Kosheleva, D’Odorico, Mancini paired with Aleksic, Sirresi free. A very decisive start from the beginning for the Panthers who, thanks to a first half by Squarcini, after a few actions put their heads ahead (1-2). Thanks to a good turn from Haak’s nine-meter line, Prosecco Doc then widened their advantage over their opponents (3-8). Vallefoglia, in an attempt to recover, tried to force the serve but nothing was worth against the good game of the yellow and blue, very careful even in the replays (6-11).

Two consecutive points from Plummer and a pipe from Cook brought the Panthers 7-14. On 9-17 Vittoria Piani was forced to leave the field due to a pain in her right ankle, which came as she fell back after an attack. A double ace from Squarcini then widened the Gialloblù advantage by ten points (10-20). The Marche, dragged by an incisive D’Odorico tried again to stay in the set. It took three actions for Prosecco Doc to close the set (13-25).

In the second set, the Panthers continued the good things they did in the first set. Departure at full speed with Cook’s three consecutive points (0-3) which opened the gap which then remained stable until the end of the partial. Kosheleva tried to move the waters for Vallefoglia in attack but the Gialloblù, thanks to the excellent agreement between Wolosz and Lubian, kept ahead in the score (3-7).

The advantage then went to increase with the attacks of all the yellow-blue players that Wolosz was able to make the most of (5-13). Three consecutive points from the Marche (11-15) forced Santarelli to call the first timeout of the match. At 14-20 there was also a very rare mistake by Wolosz who lost the support of his hands during the lift committing a foul. Afterwards Vallefoglia came dangerously close with Hancock’s batting turn, but Lubian’s first half then closed all practice.

The third set opened with mistakes for both teams. The attack finished outside Lubian gave the opponents the maximum advantage (5-3) who, comforted by this, then continued to play at a high pace, getting further and further away in the partial set (8-4). The many errors of the Gialloblù and a more precise reception of the Marche have complicated the match, with many plays by the Gialloblù forwards walled by Vallefoglia (16-10). Prosecco Doc then got closer thanks to four consecutive points (16-14), closing the gap with Squarcini, Plummer and Haak (18-18). Having recovered the straight path, the Panthers have not without difficulty always remained close to Vallefoglia, which grew a lot during the set, which had two set points canceled by Plummer, a player who then closed the match (25-27).

Now waiting for the Prosecco Doc there will be the next appointment set for Wednesday 2 at 20.30 at home against Chieri. The panthers will then return away for the next two matches, the one on Saturday 5th at 9pm against Cuneo and Wednesday 9th at 8.30pm against Novara.