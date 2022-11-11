Original title: Prospect | Dortmund youth army conquers Borussia Monchengladbach and destroys Nice at home

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Dortmund on 12 November 03:30

In 2021, Borussia won 2 home games against Dortmund in the Bundesliga, but before that, they suffered a 6-game losing streak against Dortmund at home in the Bundesliga.

Borussia’s top scorer Marcus Thuram scored 9 goals in the first 14 rounds of the Bundesliga. He has completed a total of 51 shots in the league, and is the player with the most shots in the Bundesliga so far.

Borussia Sommer, the main goalkeeper with an ankle injury, is expected to return this game. Although he missed the team’s nearly 4 derby games, he still ranks first in the Bundesliga saves list with 51 saves.

Borussia Dortmund has scored 58 Bundesliga points at home in the past, making it the team with the most points away from Mönchengladbach in Bundesliga history.

Moukoko (6 goals), Bellingham (3 goals), Reina (2 goals) and Gitens (1 goal), four U20 players scored more than half of Dortmund’s total team goals.

Dortmund defender Hummels will usher in the 400th Bundesliga milestone in this game. He was previously excluded from the German team’s World Cup squad.

12 November 04:00 Lyon vs Nice

Lyon#data#

The two teams met in the past 45 times, Lyon has an absolute advantage, and got 23 wins, 10 draws and 12 losses, being the lower hand.

Lyon beat Nice 2-0 at home in Ligue 1 in February this year. Since the 2012-13 season, Lyon has never beat Nice at home in Ligue 1 for two consecutive seasons.

Lyon have lost 6 of their first 14 games in Ligue 1 this season, the second most in Ligue 1 during the same period of this century.

Nice#data#

There have been no draws in the past 11 Ligue 1 encounters between the two teams. Nice has 6 wins and 5 losses with a slight advantage. The last league draw between the two teams was 3-3 in May 2017.

For safety reasons, Lyon's home stadium, the Olympic Stadium, announced that the game will not be open to away fans.

