In the beginning, Zlín did not take advantage of a five-on-three power play lasting 47 seconds, and in the 15th minute, when Denis Kindle was sent off, the guests gained a numerical advantage. Defender Antonín Bořuta charged Ladislav Bittner to the left circle.

The Rams equalized in the middle of the third period, when Denis Kindl beat Pavel Jekel from the left circle and added the first goal to eight assists in the eighth game in the playoffs.

In time 52:20 Horácká Slavia led again. The defense of the home team was outnumbered by Jakub Malý and Radim Ferda, who beat Daniel Huf. The Rams forced overtime 101 seconds before the end of the third quarter, when Jakub Husa scored from the blue line.

In the 71st minute, after Zdenek Sedlák finished, the referees checked the video that the puck did not reach the goal line. In the end, Sedlák scored the decisive goal, because he was the only one to make a breakthrough in the fifth series.

Vsetín reacted to Wednesday’s first defeat in the series 2:3. Pavel Klhůfek opened the scoring 64 seconds before the end of the first period, beating Jaroslav Pavelka with a backhand bluff. In the 24th minute, the Jestřábi responded when Pavel Jenyš was sent off, when defender Robin Staněk hit from the area behind the right circle.

After 69 seconds of the third period, Miroslav Holec gave the Wallachians the lead after defender Daniel Malák lost the puck behind the goal. In the 45th minute, Peter Lichanec pushed the puck between the circles to Pavlo Jenyš, who made it 3:1. In a time of 54:34, David Ostřížek only corrected the result in numerical advantage.