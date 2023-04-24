Protected Nature Reserve of the Kaisergebirge

The Kaisergebirge Nature Reserve has been established in 1963 and since then nature has been fully preserved. Now that this area on the Kaisergebirge mountain massif born from the collision between the African and European plates turns 60, it is precisely the right time to go and discover it. A place full of interesting proposals to explore issues related to the environment, to immerse yourself in places where you can recharge your batteries, to go for walks and bike rides in pristine landscapes. There are no houses but wooden and stone huts, there are no roads but only paths.

The Kaisergebirge is a geological masterpiece: it is formed by the two mountains Zahmer and Wilder Kaiser

This massif is a geological masterpiece: the Kaisergebirge is formed by the two mountains Zahmer and Wilder Kaiser which belong to the Northern Limestone Alps. By folding and stacking hundreds of kilometers of large flakes, the sediment pile about 6 kilometers thick was formed. This is the realm for both geology enthusiasts and those who want to be amazed to walk up paths characterized by rocks with incredible shapesdiscovering particular flowers and plants that grow only on calcareous soil.

The Kaisergebirge Nature Reserve turns 60 (and there were no roads until 2008)

The Kaisertal, which is part of the Nature Reserve, was awarded in 2016, on the occasion of the television program “9 places – 9 Treasures” as the most beautiful place in Austria. Since the Kaisertal until 2008 it was only accessible on foot by climbing more than 300 steps, the environment has remained almost untouched. This difficulty has protected the territory: the valley has remained intact and authentic. Until 2008, the year of construction of the tunnel that can only be traveled through by residents, the inhabitants moved as in past centuries: on foot. Without a road, cars couldn’t get up, so ambulances couldn’t access either. Daily life with its activities such as going to school, work, shopping, going to the city center flowed down the 300 steps that connected (and still connect) Kufstein with the Kaisertal valley.

Mysterious places full of energy

Among the many mysterious places full of energy that invite you to linger and recharge your batteries, it excels the secular fir of the Steinberg, within the protected nature reserve of the Kaisergebirge. Here you can sit and listen in silence to the sounds of nature. Another energy spot is located next to the top station of the Kaiserlift chairlift: it is the “Adlerblick” platform at 1,280 meters above sea level, equipped with a special telescope that offers a magnificent view.

The Adlerblick (eagle’s nest) platform is considered a symbol of life and changethe spiral is an ancestral shape that has been repeated in life since the dawn of time.

Getting to know the environment: between pastures, huts and refuges

The Kaisergebirge differs from many protected nature reserves in its “openness” to the general public. If in the past giving accessibility to an uncontaminated place meant building roads, buildings which in turn ruined the environment, today it means teaching the public to respect nature by preserving it in all ways.

The Kaiserlift single-seater chairliftmodernized in 2015 (single-seaters are now rare, in Austria there are only 10) allows even those who are not trained to get to the Brentenjoch mountain station at 1,200 meters and savor the silence and the panorama in a pleasant place.

At the top station, there is also the Adlerblick (eagle’s nest) platform built exclusively from regional materials: stones from the Inn valley and wood from trees that had to be felled.

The spiral itself is considered a symbol of life and change: from small creatures like snails to huge nebulae galaxies in the shape of a spiral, an ancestral shape that has been repeated in life since the dawn of time.

A 10-minute walk away is the quaint Brentenjochalm hut where you can taste the typical dishes, immersed in an idyllic landscape.

On Saturdays, the chairlift starts its service at 6: for those who want to savor the first light of dawn, the experience is not to be missed. Only pastures, flowers and trees.

Yoga at altitude

In this alpine paradise, many summer dates are proposed outdoor yoga classes on large wooden viewing platforms, at high altitude: here the mat is spread out and yoga is practiced together with the teacher. Near the Brentenjochalm malga, the platform overlooks an incredibly varied valley: from woods to vertical walls of limestone rocks, from scree to meadows.

Practicing yoga in such a special context transmits even more energy. In summer it is also possible to participate in the morning lessons, when nature awakens after a night’s rest. The atmosphere is full of positivity: one is regenerated in a truly particular context.

The family trail with 14 wooden stations and the other hikes of the Kaiser Mountains

Both from the Brentenjoch and from the intermediate station they leave many well-marked trails suitable for everyonesome are recommended for families: in particular, from the intermediate station you can experience the itinerary of the 14 stations built in wood or eco-compatible material which show even the little ones many curiosities about the animal world and the plant world.

Another popular circular route starts at the Brentenjoch e mountain station leads to the Gamskogel and to Steinbergalmen along a forest road, for a rich snack. The Gamskogel peak can be reached after about 45 minutes of walking: here there is an energetic place called “Himmelschauen” (which in German means looking towards the sky). From the nearby cross you can enjoy a spectacular view of the Kaisertal before continuing to the Steinbergalm hut (another 45 minutes), where the landlady Maria serves you a glass of fresh milk and a hearty snack. You walk back along the forest path through the Almdorf alpine pasture village until you reach the Kaiserlift mountain station again.

For those who want to spend a few days at high altitude and experience being surrounded by nature, it can stay overnight in one of the refuges at high altitude, which also offer rich breakfasts, tasty snacks and dinners with the flavor of the past. Among the regional delicacies: bread, speck, milk, cheese, and yoghurt.

The tour of the Kaisergebirge mountain massif by bike is one of the most scenic in all of Tyrol

It is numbered among the most panoramic tours in Tyrol: the tour of the Kaisergebirge massif stretches over 80 kilometers (and 700 meters in altitude) and promises strong emotions. You cycle almost exclusively on gravel or paved cycle paths or on quiet secondary roads.

In various places it is possible to stop for a break, to taste Tyrolean specialties or to admire nature. The starting point can be chosen freely.

With the Kufsteinerland Card, the chairlift is also free

In addition to nature walks, Kufsteinerland offers many tempting experiences: Starting on the first day of the overnight stay, every guest receives the KufsteinerlandCard free of charge. Many services are included free of charge, such as the chairlift ride, admission to the Kufstein Fortress, admission to the Fohlenhof riding school in Ebbs with the Haflinger horses (Haflinger), the multimedia show “Sinnfonie” which is staged in the Riedel glass factory (and museum) in Kufstein which has been producing glasses and other hand-blown glassware by hand for centuries. Another big advantage is the free use of public buses in Kufsteinerland, a green and comfortable way (especially in winter) to visit the region.

Guided excursions to get in tune with nature

To understand the peculiarities of this place, every day the tourist promotion office organizes guided tours and the one whose name reveals the purpose cannot be missing: “A journey through time into the geological past”. Accompanied by a geologist, you learn to “read” the rocks that form the mountain massif.

For his 60th birthday, this year’s guided tours are even more in-depth: together with the guides traces of wild animals are discovered, such as chamois, deer, badgers, stone martens, roe deer, foxes that live herethe. The excursion “Searching for traces in the Kaisergebirge” surprises with the ability to observe small details that open the door to the world of animals. You feel like a detective discovering clues to find out which animal has passed through a certain place.

Then there are the hike „Wild herbs in Kaisertal“ accompanied by Maria Bachmann, hiking guide and herb expert, who explains the properties of medicinal plants, herbs and trees. You will be amazed by the biodiversity of the mixed forest dotting the Kaisergebirge. Here we discover why the forest is good for us and fills us with energy. The deep connection between man and forests is perceptible from the first moment: during the guided walk you learn to perceive the bond with nature and to perceive the “encounters with the trees”.

In summer the cows go from the valley to the higher territories: from May to September around 100 cows spend their time on the Ritzau Alm, whose large pasture remains without trees, so that many, some rare herbs can grow. The cheese and milk taste amazing. For those who want to learn more about this interesting topic, they can take part in the guided excursion “Living together on the mountain pastures”.

Helmut Payr is the guide who leads the hiking experiences on the theme “Without stress with the strength of the heart”, whose goal is to bring the heart and mind into harmony, find balance and optimize the flow of energy. Work and everyday life challenge us every day, which is why Helmut Payr puts his heart at the center of this special excursion. The heart rate, breathing and blood pressure are brought into an optimal rhythm to obtain great benefits both mentally and physically.

