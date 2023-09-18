Protective brat in the third league? Fiddle. An amateur with a rich father will not start for Ústí

They won’t get 500,000 crowns for a ten-minute performance on a third-league side. Instead, Football Ústí nad Labem is celebrating success in the field of marketing. Their false information about the fact that Martin Podhajský, without any previous experience, thanks to his father’s sponsorship, will start in the third league match, leaked to many foreign media. The project was thus prematurely terminated. His only goal was to draw attention to patronage in the football world, which succeeded beyond the plan.

