Home » Protective brat in the third league? Fiddle. An amateur with a rich father will not start for Ústí
Sports

Protective brat in the third league? Fiddle. An amateur with a rich father will not start for Ústí

by admin

They won’t get 500,000 crowns for a ten-minute performance on a third-league side. Instead, Football Ústí nad Labem is celebrating success in the field of marketing. Their false information about the fact that Martin Podhajský, without any previous experience, thanks to his father’s sponsorship, will start in the third league match, leaked to many foreign media. The project was thus prematurely terminated. His only goal was to draw attention to patronage in the football world, which succeeded beyond the plan.

See also  Lamparter gives Riiber the role of favorite in the combination

You may also like

Arizona Diamondbacks Defeat Struggling Chicago Cubs, Secure Second...

Singapore Grand Prix: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz triumphs in...

FIBA Open 3×3 Yanjing Beer Cup Beijing Three-person...

Bayern against United without head coach Tuchel

Bartolo Colón Retires as a Mets Legend: Reflecting...

Champions League: Groups, fixture dates and who are...

The 2023 Shanghai Rowing Open: Promoting Rowing Culture...

SYNTHESIS: Lima Alliance Defeats Trade Union 3-1 in...

Rugby World Cup 2023: Seven standout moments from...

Title: “China, Japan, and South Korea: The Battle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy