Protein foods: do we really need them?

If you go shopping you will surely notice theexplosion of protein foods on supermarket shelves. You cannot fail to notice them because scritte come High Protein o HP they are now prominently featured on products such as yoghurts, bars, ice creams, creams, desserts and drinks, but also pancakes, smoothies and even crackers and wraps. All products that you find right next to similar traditional products and that look at you like saying that yes, you really need that extra protein. Not to mention the explosion of protein bars, shakes and protein powders to be used as supplements in the diet.

If individual perception were not enough, market research certifies the boom in High Protein foods. According to research by Gfk Italia Consumer Panel approximately 7.4 million households bought protein foods in the 12 months preceding September 2022. Not only that: the penetration of the products detected (i.e. the number of households that bought them at least once in a year) went from 7% in 2020, to 15% in 2021 and to 29% in 2022. About 2 million households they buy high protein products almost 16 times a year.

In short, large macronutrients such as carbohydrates and fats, proteins seem to be the most desired. There is no doubt that they are useful and important, but do we really need protein foods? And do we really need to eat more protein?

Do we really need protein foods?

The Recommended amount of protein (RDA) is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. This means that an adult weighing 68 kilograms needs about 55 grams of protein per day, which is two palm-sized portions of meat, fish, tofu, nuts or legumes.

However, the RDA is only a starting point for determining one’s daily protein needs. The elderly and physically active people could benefit from a higher amount of protein, approaching 1.1 – 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram per day. High-performance athletes might even aim for even larger amounts and up to 2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. However, this amount may be too much for other people.

Protein functions

Proteins are essential for growth and repair of the body. Protein-rich foods such as dairy products, meat, eggs, fish and legumes are broken down into amino acids in the stomach and absorbed in the small intestine, then the liver selects the amino acids the body needs and the rest is eliminated in the urine.

But if adequate protein intake is important for fueling the body, building and repairing muscle, and fighting infection, none the less there are also disadvantages to overconsuming protein.

Although some people follow high-protein diets to gain muscle mass, an excess of protein, especially if it involves excessive caloric intake, does not provide additional benefits in muscle building. Indeed, excessive consumption of protein can lead to the accumulation of body fat. It can also cause constipation, bad breath and kidney damage in those with pre-existing kidney problems. Additionally, high-protein diets based on red meat have now been shown to be associated with an increased risk of heart disease and cancer.

Meet protein needs

While a balanced diet based on a wide variety of foods can easily meet protein needs of most people, there are some people who need to focus on adequate protein intake and may even benefit from protein supplementation. Among those who may need extra protein from supplements are teenagers with high energy needs, the elderly, including those with reduced appetite, people recovering from surgery or illness, sports enthusiasts and vegans, to name a few.

In fact, research into protein bars’ ability to build muscle is diverse. A 2014 analysis of 36 studies found that protein supplements have no impact on lean body mass and on muscle strength during the first few weeks of resistance training in untrained individuals.

Over time and if your training becomes more intense, supplements can promote muscle growth. However, the study also concludes that these changes have not been proven over the long term. A 2012 review article also states that the protein “boosts exercise performance, workout recovery, and lean body mass” but for maximum benefit, it should be combined with a fast-acting carbohydrate. In this regard, you can read the best sources of protein for those who play sports.

But while athletes and gym-goers might benefit from post-workout protein supplementation, that doesn’t mean they need to resort to supplements and shakes. Most people indeed receives more than the recommended amount of food daily and taking supplements is just a convenient way to get protein, because there’s nothing in supplements that you can’t get from food.

Then there are the elderly, who must maintain muscle mass as they ageas they become less active and fragile

Most experts agree that protein is best consumed through food rather than supplements, but in the case of older adults it is true that we also tend to eat less, including less protein, as we get older because our taste buds begin to prefer sweet to savoury. And according to numerous studies, older adults should also increase their protein intake to around 1.2 g per kg of body weight.

Protein foods for weight loss

If you are trying to lose weight, eating a protein-rich breakfast is a good strategy. However, this does not mean resorting to protein supplements or High Protein foods, also because many protein supplements are rich in carbohydrates called FODMAPs, an acronym for Fermentable Oligo-, Di- and Mono-saccharides and Polyols, which trigger digestive symptoms such as bloating, gas and pain in the stomach. Additionally, supplements, bars and snacks are often high in calories and contain huge amounts of carbohydrates, often in the form of sugar.

Protein has long been associated with weight loss, with low-carb, high-protein diets, such as Paleo and Atkins, which promise to prolong the feeling of satiety. People struggle to lose weight often because they’re hungry, and MRI studies have shown that a high-protein breakfast can help stop cravings later in the day.

There is sufficient evidence that protein is satiatingTherefore, if you are trying to lose weight, it is better to eat a breakfast rich in protein, such as beans on toast or a dairy-based smoothie, rather than taking supplements.

But cutting out carbohydrates has negative effects on gut health, and maintaining a healthy gut is critical to many aspects of our health and well-being.

Naturally, Increasing your protein intake alone won’t help you lose weight. Choosing lean meats like chicken or fish is essential. Studies also show that eating large amounts of animal protein is associated with weight gain and that especially red meat is linked to an increased risk of cancer and heart disease.

However, there are healthy proteins that don’t come from meat, such as mycoprotein, which comes from mushrooms, or plant-based sources of protein like these in general.

The risk of taking too much protein

Luckily, it’s hard to get too much protein. While there is a maximum protein intake limit, it is virtually impossible to reach it. It’s possible there could be a problem if someone with an underlying kidney problem consumes large amounts of protein, but the likelihood of any adverse effects is very low.

The greater risk then it could be fall into the trap of overpriced products that offer us more protein than we need, and end up flushing it down the toilet.

