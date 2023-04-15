Home » Protests and two dead horses at Grand National
Sports

Protests and two dead horses at Grand National

by admin
Protests and two dead horses at Grand National

The traditional Grand National horse race at Aintree racecourse near Liverpool has been overshadowed by serious protests by animal rights activists and the death of two horses. Some activists glued themselves to obstacles at the racecourse, climbed fences and gained access to the racecourse.

According to Merseyside Police in Liverpool, 118 people have been provisionally arrested. The main race started 15 minutes late. The two horses died on Saturday after falls, the event lasts for three days.

Big criticism of steeplechasing

“We respect the right to peaceful demonstration and freedom of expression, but criminal behavior and disturbances will not be tolerated and will be vigorously addressed,” a police spokesman said.

The steeplechase race has been heavily criticized by animal rights activists for decades, despite the fact that the obstacles have been relaxed and the number of participants has been reduced, because over the years numerous jockeys have fallen badly with their horses and animals died.

See also  Juve, three names for full-backs. Last minute only Karsdorp

You may also like

Bagnaia wins ahead of Rins and Martin-breaking latest...

Rafael Nadal, package in Barcelona, ​​still shifts his...

Twins’ Rocco Baldelli ejected after Yankees’ Domingo Germán...

We showed great strength, but we wanted more,...

Bonoloto draw for Saturday April 15, 2023

Abdul Samed’s red card against Paris in pictures

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Bournemouth: Cherries boost survival hopes...

The magazine “Sphères” goes on a trip to...

Manchester City 3-1 Leicester City: Pep Guardiola praises...

Another extension and a historic final for Hradec....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy