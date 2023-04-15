Protests and two dead horses at Grand National

The traditional Grand National horse race at Aintree racecourse near Liverpool has been overshadowed by serious protests by animal rights activists and the death of two horses. Some activists glued themselves to obstacles at the racecourse, climbed fences and gained access to the racecourse.

According to Merseyside Police in Liverpool, 118 people have been provisionally arrested. The main race started 15 minutes late. The two horses died on Saturday after falls, the event lasts for three days.

Big criticism of steeplechasing

“We respect the right to peaceful demonstration and freedom of expression, but criminal behavior and disturbances will not be tolerated and will be vigorously addressed,” a police spokesman said.

The steeplechase race has been heavily criticized by animal rights activists for decades, despite the fact that the obstacles have been relaxed and the number of participants has been reduced, because over the years numerous jockeys have fallen badly with their horses and animals died.