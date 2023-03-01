Of Andrea Serene

In Mexico the youngest of the Berrettini brothers plays his first match in the major circuit and wins in three sets with the German Otte. Matteo surpasses the Slovak Molcan. Now they could play each other in the semifinals

First time in an ATP tournament, first victory. Not a bad week for Jacopo Berrettini. Matteo’s younger brother qualified for the first time for the main draw of an event on the major circuit, the ATP 500 in Acapulco. And last night he found it too the first success, against the German Otte, number 78 Atp. He won by retirement, it’s true, but he was ahead 2-1 and service in the third and decisive set, after losing the first (3-6) and making him the second in the tiebreak. A unique emotion for Jacopo and also for Matteo, who immediately ran onto the pitch to embrace his brother. Even the blue Thor reached the round of 16 in Acapulco after overcoming the Slovakian Molcan (6-0, 1-0, then his opponent retired).

«Nice to be back on the court – he was in the pits after the defeat against Murray at the Australian Open -. But yesterday all eyes were on Jacopo. I’m really proud of my little brother, who won his first match on the circuit. Many more will come », writes Matteo on Instagram, accompanied by a photo with his brother. Who comments: «You have always been my example. Thank you”.

Jacopo is 24 years old, two younger than Matteo, and is number 842 in the world. They have a very close relationship, always there for each other in important appointments. An example: Jacopo was with his mother Claudia and father Luca in Matteo's box on the day of the Wimbledon final, in 2021. Often, then, the two play doubles together. In Acapulco they could even get to challenge each other in the semifinals: they both have to win two more games. It starts tonight, round of 16: Matteo challenges the Swede Elias Ymer as the favourite, Jacopo faces the Australian De Minaur, world No. 23 and eighth seed in Mexico. The eventual quarter-final could be for Matteo against number 10 Rune, for Jacopo against number 4 Ruud. In short, the road is long. But dreaming next to each other costs nothing.