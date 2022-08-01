On the morning of July 31, the provincial 17th National Games youth group kayaking event kicked off at the Yulin Aquatic Center. On the first day of the competition, a total of 8 gold medals were decided. Among them, Xi’an won 3 gold medals, Yulin won 2 gold medals, and Hanzhong, Yan’an and Baoji won 1 gold medal each.

Yang Zhouyuxuan, an athlete of the Hanzhong canoeing team, won the championship in the men’s 5000-meter single kayak competition in Group A. “Because my weight is relatively light, the crosswind blowing during the competition has a certain impact on me, but the final result is not bad.” Yang Zhouyuxuan said.

Ma Yue, athlete of the Yan’an Kayak Team, won the championship in the women’s 5,000-meter single rowing event in Group A. “It was a bit uncomfortable for me to come to this venue for the first time, especially at the starting point and near the finish line. The wind direction was not good for me, but by stabilizing my mind and maintaining a steady speed, I was very happy to be able to achieve such a result in the end. Next In the game, I hope to continue to maintain a good attitude and play stably.” Ma Yue said.

The provincial 17th National Games youth group canoeing event lasts for 4 days and is divided into two groups: Group A (17-18 years old) and Group B (15-16 years old), including Group A men’s 1000-meter single kayak, 101 athletes from 6 teams including Xi’an, Baoji and Weinan participated in 24 competitions including the 1000-meter double kayak. (Reporter Zhang Lejia)