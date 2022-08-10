Editor’s note

Race against the times and fly towards the dream. From September 8 to September 18, 2022, Beijing time, the 14th Hunan Provincial Games will be held in Yueyang City.

As the four-yearly Hunan Sports Festival is approaching, Hongwang Sports integrates authoritative materials such as “Hunan Provincial breaking latest news Sports breaking latest news“, “Hunan Sports Historical Materials”, “Hunan Sports Yearbook”, “Hunan Yearbook” and other authoritative materials to launch a series of reports on “Provincial Sports History” , lead everyone to experience the development history of the Hunan Provincial Games, stand on the profound history together, and welcome the glorious future of Hunan sports.

On September 21, 1982, the 5th Hunan Provincial Games opened at the Changsha Working People’s Stadium (now Changsha Helong Sports Center), although the sudden rainstorm delayed the opening of the Provincial Games by two days. , but the rain obviously cannot extinguish the raging flames of Hunan Sports.

Data map: Due to heavy rain, the 5th Provincial Games, which was postponed for two days, opened in Changsha on September 21, 1982.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

This year’s Provincial Games will continue to follow the model of “sharing and organizing games”. The provincial capital, Changsha, will be the main venue and will focus on swimming, track and field, gymnastics, volleyball, basketball, table tennis and shooting. Zhuzhou hosted football events, Xiangtan hosted badminton, Shaoshan hosted weightlifting, Yueyang hosted water polo and diving, and Xiangxiang hosted martial arts performances.

Data map: Poster of the Fifth Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

At the beginning of the current Provincial Games, the official statistics of the medals and rankings of each sports delegation were published in the “Hunan Daily” for the first time. In the end, the teams from Changsha, Lingling and Hengyang ranked in the top three with 53, 32 and 31 gold medals respectively.

Data map: In the basketball game of the 5th Provincial Games, Lingling played against Changsha.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

In the front page report of “Hunan Daily” on September 19, 1982, the news of “Good news came from the Shaoshan Yintian Temple Division of the Fifth Provincial Games, Jiang Xianfu broke two national youth weightlifting records”. On September 18, 1982, in the 52kg weightlifting competition at the Provincial Games, Jiang Xianfu (currently director of Hunan Provincial Wrestling Judo Taekwondo Sports Management Center) broke the national record with 90kg in snatch and 107.5kg in clean and jerk, with a total score of 197.5kg. Junior (52kg) 195kg record.

Data map: “Hunan Daily” news report on Jiang Xianfu breaking the national youth weightlifting record in the 5th Hunan Provincial Games in 1982.

However, in the “Hunan Provincial breaking latest news Sports breaking latest news” record on the weightlifting competition of the 5th Hunan Provincial Games, there is no content that “Jiang Xianfu broke the national record”. This is because Jiang Xianfu was an athlete of the weightlifting team of the Hunan Provincial Sports School. In order to ensure the fairness and impartiality of the Provincial Games, according to relevant regulations, although the provincial sports team and the provincial sports school track and field, swimming, weightlifting, diving, and shooting are allowed to participate in the five athletes , but only the grades are recorded, not the rankings.